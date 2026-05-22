Highlights Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Porter to Story, appeal, wicket (stumped - Story)
Porter to Story, 0 runs
Porter to Geach, 1 run
Porter to Geach, 0 runs
Porter to Story, 1 run
Porter to Story, 2 runs
Lambert to Geach, 4 runs
Lambert to Geach, 0 runs
Lambert to Story, 1 run
Lambert to Story, 0 runs
Lambert to Geach, 1 run
Lambert to Geach, 0 runs
Porter to Story, 4 runs
Porter to Geach, 1 run
Porter to Geach, 4 runs
Porter to Story, 1 run
Porter to Geach, 1 run
Porter to Geach, appeal
Lambert to Story, 2 runs
Lambert to Geach, 1 run
Lambert to Story, 1 run
Lambert to Story, 0 runs
Lambert to Geach, 1 run
Lambert to Story, 1 run
Jackson to Geach, 2 runs
Jackson to Geach, 0 runs
Jackson to Geach, 4 runs
Jackson to Geach, 2 runs
Jackson to Geach, 4 runs
Jackson to Geach, 0 runs
Cobb to Story, 4 runs
Cobb to Geach, 1 run
Cobb to Geach, wide
Cobb to Geach, 4 runs
Cobb to Geach, 0 runs
Cobb to Story, bye
Cobb to Story, 0 runs
Reid to Geach, 0 runs
Reid to Story, 1 run
Reid to Geach, 1 run
Reid to Start, appeal, wicket (bowled - Start)
Reid to Start, 2 runs
Reid to Story, 1 run
Cobb to Start, 0 runs
Cobb to Reddy, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reddy)
Cobb to Story, 1 run
Cobb to Story, 2 runs
Cobb to Story, 0 runs
Cobb to Story, appeal
Reid to Reddy, 1 run
Reid to Reddy, 0 runs
Reid to Reddy, 0 runs
Reid to Story, 1 run
Reid to Story, 0 runs
Jackson to Story, 1 run
Jackson to Story, 0 runs
Jackson to Story, 4 runs
Jackson to Halliday, appeal, wicket (bowled - Halliday)
Jackson to Reddy, 1 run
Jackson to Reddy, 2 runs
Reid to Reddy, 1 run
Reid to Reddy, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 1 run
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Jackson to Reddy, 0 runs
Jackson to Reddy, 0 runs
Jackson to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)
Jackson to Munday, 0 runs
Jackson to Munday, 4 runs
Jackson to Munday, 2 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Munday, 1 run
Reid to Munday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 1 run
Reid to Munday, 1 run
Reid to Munday, 0 runs
Cobb to Halliday, 0 runs
Cobb to Munday, 1 run
Cobb to Munday, wide
Cobb to Halliday, 1 run
Cobb to Munday, 1 run
Cobb to Munday, 0 runs
Cobb to Munday, 0 runs
Jackson to Munday, 1 run
Jackson to Munday, 4 runs
Jackson to Munday, wide
Jackson to Munday, 0 runs
Jackson to Halliday, 1 run
Jackson to Halliday, 2 runs
Jackson to Halliday, 0 runs
Lambert to Munday, 0 runs
Lambert to Halliday, 1 run
Lambert to Munday, 1 run
Lambert to Munday, 0 runs
Lambert to Halliday, 1 run
Lambert to Munday, 1 run
Porter to Munday, 1 run
Porter to Munday, 0 runs
Porter to Munday, 0 runs
Porter to Munday, 2 runs
Porter to Munday, 0 runs
Porter to Munday, 0 runs
Lambert to Halliday, 4 runs
Lambert to Halliday, 0 runs
Lambert to Halliday, 0 runs
Lambert to Halliday, 0 runs
Lambert to Halliday, no ball
Lambert to Halliday, 2 runs
Lambert to Halliday, appeal
Porter to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)
Porter to Ahearne, 2 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 4 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs
Cobb to Halliday, 2 runs
Cobb to Ahearne, 1 run
Cobb to Ahearne, wide
Cobb to Ahearne, 0 runs
Cobb to Halliday, 1 run
Cobb to Halliday, 0 runs
Cobb to Halliday, 0 runs
Cobb to Halliday, wide
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Parfitt, 4 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 2 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 2 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 2 runs
Geach to Parfitt, leg bye
Geach to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)
Geach to Gammon, 4 runs
Geach to Porter, 1 run
Geach to Jackson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jackson)
Geach to Gammon, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)
Hill to Parfitt, 2 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 2 runs
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bea Ellis, appeal, wicket (stumped - Bea Ellis)
Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 2 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs
Hill to Parfitt, wide
Hill to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Hill to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Bird to Parfitt, 4 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Bird to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Bird to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run, appeal
Daniels to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Daniels to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Bea Ellis, appeal
Bird to Mullan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mullan)
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Mullan, 1 run
Bird to Mullan, 4 runs
Bird to Mullan, 4 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs
Hill to Mullan, 1 run, appeal
Hill to Mullan, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Mullan, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 2 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 4 leg byes
Hill to Mullan, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Hill to Mullan, 1 run
Geach to Mullan, 1 run
Geach to Parfitt, 1 run
Geach to Mullan, 1 run
Geach to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (caught - Jeanes)
Geach to Parfitt, 1 run
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Jeanes, 4 runs
Daniels to Jeanes, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Parfitt, 4 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, appeal
Daniels to Parfitt, 2 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 1 run
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 4 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 2 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Jeanes, 4 runs
Daniels to Jeanes, 4 runs
Daniels to Jeanes, 2 runs
Daniels to Jeanes, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Geach to Jeanes, 0 runs
Geach to Jeanes, wide
Geach to Parfitt, 1 run
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Bird to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bird to Jeanes, 5 wides
Bird to Parfitt, wide
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Jeanes, 1 run
Bird to Jeanes, wide
Bird to Parfitt, 1 run
Bird to Jeanes, 1 run
Bird to Jeanes, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Bird to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bird to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bird to Jeanes, 4 runs
Bird to Jeanes, appeal
Bird to Jeanes, 2 leg byes
Bird to Jeanes, 0 runs