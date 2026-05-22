Highlights Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

119

GLA
GLA

184

19.6
W

Porter to Story, appeal, wicket (stumped - Story)

19.5
.

Porter to Story, 0 runs

19.4
1

Porter to Geach, 1 run

19.3
.

Porter to Geach, 0 runs

19.2
1

Porter to Story, 1 run

19.1
2

Porter to Story, 2 runs

18.6
4

Lambert to Geach, 4 runs

18.5
.

Lambert to Geach, 0 runs

18.4
1

Lambert to Story, 1 run

18.3
.

Lambert to Story, 0 runs

18.2
1

Lambert to Geach, 1 run

18.1
.

Lambert to Geach, 0 runs

17.6
4

Porter to Story, 4 runs

17.5
1

Porter to Geach, 1 run

17.4
4

Porter to Geach, 4 runs

17.3
1

Porter to Story, 1 run

17.2
1

Porter to Geach, 1 run

17.1
.

Porter to Geach, appeal

16.6
2

Lambert to Story, 2 runs

16.5
1

Lambert to Geach, 1 run

16.4
1

Lambert to Story, 1 run

16.3
.

Lambert to Story, 0 runs

16.2
1

Lambert to Geach, 1 run

16.1
1

Lambert to Story, 1 run

15.6
2

Jackson to Geach, 2 runs

15.5
.

Jackson to Geach, 0 runs

15.4
4

Jackson to Geach, 4 runs

15.3
2

Jackson to Geach, 2 runs

15.2
4

Jackson to Geach, 4 runs

15.1
.

Jackson to Geach, 0 runs

14.6
4

Cobb to Story, 4 runs

14.5
1

Cobb to Geach, 1 run

14.5
1

Cobb to Geach, wide

14.4
4

Cobb to Geach, 4 runs

14.3
.

Cobb to Geach, 0 runs

14.2
1

Cobb to Story, bye

14.1
.

Cobb to Story, 0 runs

13.6
.

Reid to Geach, 0 runs

13.5
1

Reid to Story, 1 run

13.4
1

Reid to Geach, 1 run

13.3
W

Reid to Start, appeal, wicket (bowled - Start)

13.2
2

Reid to Start, 2 runs

13.1
1

Reid to Story, 1 run

12.6
.

Cobb to Start, 0 runs

12.5
W

Cobb to Reddy, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reddy)

12.4
1

Cobb to Story, 1 run

12.3
2

Cobb to Story, 2 runs

12.2
.

Cobb to Story, 0 runs

12.1
.

Cobb to Story, appeal

11.5
1

Reid to Reddy, 1 run

11.4
.

Reid to Reddy, 0 runs

11.3
.

Reid to Reddy, 0 runs

11.2
1

Reid to Story, 1 run

11.1
.

Reid to Story, 0 runs

10.6
1

Jackson to Story, 1 run

10.5
.

Jackson to Story, 0 runs

10.4
4

Jackson to Story, 4 runs

10.3
W

Jackson to Halliday, appeal, wicket (bowled - Halliday)

10.2
1

Jackson to Reddy, 1 run

10.1
2

Jackson to Reddy, 2 runs

9.6
1

Reid to Reddy, 1 run

9.5
.

Reid to Reddy, 0 runs

9.4
1

Reid to Halliday, 1 run

9.3
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

9.2
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

9.1
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

8.6
.

Jackson to Reddy, 0 runs

8.5
.

Jackson to Reddy, 0 runs

8.4
W

Jackson to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)

8.3
.

Jackson to Munday, 0 runs

8.2
4

Jackson to Munday, 4 runs

8.1
2

Jackson to Munday, 2 runs

7.6
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

7.5
1

Reid to Munday, 1 run

7.4
.

Reid to Munday, 0 runs

7.3
1

Reid to Halliday, 1 run

7.2
1

Reid to Munday, 1 run

7.1
.

Reid to Munday, 0 runs

6.6
.

Cobb to Halliday, 0 runs

6.5
1

Cobb to Munday, 1 run

6.5
1

Cobb to Munday, wide

6.4
1

Cobb to Halliday, 1 run

6.3
1

Cobb to Munday, 1 run

6.2
.

Cobb to Munday, 0 runs

6.1
.

Cobb to Munday, 0 runs

5.6
1

Jackson to Munday, 1 run

5.5
4

Jackson to Munday, 4 runs

5.5
1

Jackson to Munday, wide

5.4
.

Jackson to Munday, 0 runs

5.3
1

Jackson to Halliday, 1 run

5.2
2

Jackson to Halliday, 2 runs

5.1
.

Jackson to Halliday, 0 runs

4.6
.

Lambert to Munday, 0 runs

4.5
1

Lambert to Halliday, 1 run

4.4
1

Lambert to Munday, 1 run

4.3
.

Lambert to Munday, 0 runs

4.2
1

Lambert to Halliday, 1 run

4.1
1

Lambert to Munday, 1 run

3.6
1

Porter to Munday, 1 run

3.5
.

Porter to Munday, 0 runs

3.4
.

Porter to Munday, 0 runs

3.3
2

Porter to Munday, 2 runs

3.2
.

Porter to Munday, 0 runs

3.1
.

Porter to Munday, 0 runs

2.6
4

Lambert to Halliday, 4 runs

2.5
.

Lambert to Halliday, 0 runs

2.4
.

Lambert to Halliday, 0 runs

2.3
.

Lambert to Halliday, 0 runs

2.3
1

Lambert to Halliday, no ball

2.2
2

Lambert to Halliday, 2 runs

2.1
.

Lambert to Halliday, appeal

1.6
W

Porter to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)

1.5
2

Porter to Ahearne, 2 runs

1.4
4

Porter to Ahearne, 4 runs

1.3
.

Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.2
.

Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.1
.

Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.6
2

Cobb to Halliday, 2 runs

0.5
1

Cobb to Ahearne, 1 run

0.5
1

Cobb to Ahearne, wide

0.4
.

Cobb to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.3
1

Cobb to Halliday, 1 run

0.2
.

Cobb to Halliday, 0 runs

0.1
.

Cobb to Halliday, 0 runs

0.1
1

Cobb to Halliday, wide

19.6
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

19.5
4

Daniels to Parfitt, 4 runs

19.4
2

Daniels to Parfitt, 2 runs

19.3
2

Daniels to Parfitt, 2 runs

19.2
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

19.1
2

Daniels to Parfitt, 2 runs

18.6
1

Geach to Parfitt, leg bye

18.5
W

Geach to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)

18.4
4

Geach to Gammon, 4 runs

18.3
1

Geach to Porter, 1 run

18.2
W

Geach to Jackson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jackson)

18.1
1

Geach to Gammon, 1 run

17.6
W

Hill to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

17.5
2

Hill to Parfitt, 2 runs

17.4
.

Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs

17.3
4

Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs

17.2
2

Hill to Parfitt, 2 runs

17.1
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

16.6
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

16.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

16.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

16.3
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

16.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

16.1
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bea Ellis, appeal, wicket (stumped - Bea Ellis)

15.6
4

Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs

15.5
2

Hill to Parfitt, 2 runs

15.4
4

Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs

15.4
1

Hill to Parfitt, wide

15.3
1

Hill to Bea Ellis, 1 run

15.2
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

15.1
1

Hill to Bea Ellis, 1 run

14.6
4

Bird to Parfitt, 4 runs

14.5
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

14.4
1

Bird to Bea Ellis, 1 run

14.3
4

Bird to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

14.2
2

Bird to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

14.1
1

Bird to Parfitt, 1 run

13.6
2

Daniels to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

13.5
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run, appeal

13.4
1

Daniels to Bea Ellis, 1 run

13.3
.

Daniels to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

13.2
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

13.1
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

12.6
.

Bird to Bea Ellis, appeal

12.5
W

Bird to Mullan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mullan)

12.4
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

12.3
1

Bird to Mullan, 1 run

12.2
4

Bird to Mullan, 4 runs

12.1
4

Bird to Mullan, 4 runs

11.6
4

Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs

11.5
1

Hill to Mullan, 1 run, appeal

11.1
4

Hill to Mullan, 4 runs

10.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.5
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

10.4
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 2 runs

10.3
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

10.2
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Mullan, 1 run

10.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

9.6
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

9.5
2

Hill to Parfitt, 2 runs

9.4
4

Hill to Parfitt, 4 leg byes

9.3
1

Hill to Mullan, 1 run

9.2
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

9.1
1

Hill to Mullan, 1 run

8.6
1

Geach to Mullan, 1 run

8.5
1

Geach to Parfitt, 1 run

8.4
1

Geach to Mullan, 1 run

8.3
W

Geach to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (caught - Jeanes)

8.2
1

Geach to Parfitt, 1 run

8.1
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.6
4

Daniels to Jeanes, 4 runs

7.5
.

Daniels to Jeanes, 0 runs

7.4
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

7.3
4

Daniels to Parfitt, 4 runs

7.2
.

Daniels to Parfitt, appeal

7.1
2

Daniels to Parfitt, 2 runs

6.6
1

Geach to Parfitt, 1 run

6.5
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.4
4

Geach to Parfitt, 4 runs

6.3
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.2
2

Geach to Parfitt, 2 runs

6.1
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.6
4

Daniels to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.5
4

Daniels to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.4
2

Daniels to Jeanes, 2 runs

5.3
.

Daniels to Jeanes, 0 runs

5.2
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

5.1
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.6
.

Geach to Jeanes, 0 runs

4.6
1

Geach to Jeanes, wide

4.5
1

Geach to Parfitt, 1 run

4.4
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.1
4

Geach to Parfitt, 4 runs

3.6
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

3.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run

3.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.2
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

2.6
.

Bird to Jeanes, 0 runs

2.6
5

Bird to Jeanes, 5 wides

2.6
2

Bird to Parfitt, wide

2.5
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.4
1

Bird to Jeanes, 1 run

2.4
1

Bird to Jeanes, wide

2.3
1

Bird to Parfitt, 1 run

2.2
1

Bird to Jeanes, 1 run

2.1
4

Bird to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run

1.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.3
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

0.6
.

Bird to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bird to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.4
4

Bird to Jeanes, 4 runs

0.3
.

Bird to Jeanes, appeal

0.2
2

Bird to Jeanes, 2 leg byes

0.1
.

Bird to Jeanes, 0 runs