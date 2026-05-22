Squads Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

119

GLA
GLA

184

Playing

GLO
GLO
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Halliday Becca

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Story Melissa

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Bird Alice

batsman

Reid Nicole

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Bench

GLO
GLO
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Barnard Chloe

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Bhat Bhoomika

no information yet

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Evans Rose

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Feast Daisy

no information yet

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Macleod Lissy

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Moledina Laila

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Shahabdeen Mariam

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

White Maddie

no information yet