Squads Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Story Melissa
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Geach Emily
all rounder
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Parfitt Georgia Louise
wicket keeper
Hill Alice Victoria
all rounder
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Bird Alice
batsman
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Hill Alice
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnard Chloe
no information yet
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Burke Emily
all rounder
Bhat Bhoomika
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Clements Lydia
all rounder
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Evans Rose
no information yet
Dolman Katie
bowler
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Feast Daisy
no information yet
Freeman Abbey
no information yet
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Halliday Rebecca
no information yet
Herring Bella
no information yet
Holland Niamh
bowler
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Janczewski Megan
no information yet
Macleod Alice
batsman
Jones Emma
no information yet
Macleod Lissy
no information yet
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Moledina Laila
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Scarborough Charlotte
batsman
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Shahabdeen Mariam
no information yet
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
White Maddie
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler