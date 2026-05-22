Match details Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

119

GLA
GLA

184

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHalliday Becca, Ahearne Megan, Reddy Prarthana, Munday Amelie, Story Melissa, Cant Georgina, Geach Emily, Daniels Liv, Hill Alice Victoria, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Bird Alice, Hill Alice
BenchBarnard Chloe, Belcher Cailin, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersParfitt Lauren, Jeanes Daisy, Mullan Daisy, Gammon Bethan, Ellis Bea, Jackson Eve, Porter Gemma, Parfitt Georgia Louise, Lambert Charlotte, Cobb Katy, Reid Nicole
BenchAnderson Ellie, Burke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Clements Lydia, Ellis Bethan, Evans Rose, Freeborn Abbey, Freeman Abbey, Halliday Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Janczewski Megan, Jones Emma, Marlow Emma, McColl Megan, Phillips Sara, Scarborough Charlotte, Scott Lizzie, Shahabdeen Mariam, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Thomas Libby, Thomson Isla, Tulloch Poppy, Vukusic Erin, Walker Poppy, Westley Jasmine, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

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