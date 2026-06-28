Highlights Kent vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Russell to Bilal, 4 runs
Russell to Jeer, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jeer)
Russell to Young, 1 run
Russell to Jeer, 1 run
Russell to Young, 1 run
Russell to Jeer, 1 run
Reid to Jeer, 1 run
Reid to Young, 1 run
Reid to Young, 4 runs
Reid to Young, 2 runs
Reid to Jeer, 1 run
Reid to Young, 1 run
Russell to Young, leg bye
Russell to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)
Russell to Jeer, 1 run
Russell to Barnfather, 1 run
Russell to Barnfather, 2 runs
Russell to Barnfather, 4 runs
Reid to Jeer, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)
Reid to Castle, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 2 runs
Reid to Castle, 0 runs
Reid to Barnfather, leg bye
Phillips to Castle, appeal
Phillips to Castle, 0 runs
Phillips to Castle, 0 runs
Phillips to Castle, wide
Phillips to Castle, 0 runs
Phillips to Castle, 0 runs
Phillips to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Castle, 1 run
Sims to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Castle, 2 runs
Sims to Castle, 4 runs
Sims to Barnfather, 1 run
Sims to Barnfather, 6 runs
Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Barnfather, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Castle, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Barnfather, 0 runs
Sims to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Sims to Castle, 1 run
Sims to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Gordon, 1 run
Sims to Gordon, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Castle, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run
Sims to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Gordon, 1 run
Sims to Gordon, 0 runs
Sims to Castle, 3 runs
Sims to Gordon, 1 run
Sims to Gordon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs
Sims to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Castle, 0 runs
Sims to Blinkhorn-Jones, wicket (lbw - Blinkhorn-Jones)
Sims to Gordon, 3 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs
Russell to Gordon, 1 run
Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Russell to Gordon, 1 run
Russell to Gordon, 0 runs
Russell to Gordon, 4 byes
Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Phillips to Gordon, 4 runs
Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Russell to Streets, appeal, wicket (caught - Streets)
Russell to Gordon, 1 run
Russell to Gordon, 2 runs
Phillips to Gordon, 1 run
Phillips to Streets, 1 run
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Phillips to Streets, 4 runs
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, wide
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 4 runs
Reid to Streets, 1 run
Reid to Gordon, 1 run
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Phillips to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 1 run
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 2 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, wide
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
OUT! Run out. Anisha Patel plays a defensive stroke for a single run. She is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Gordon and Blinkhorn-Jones.
Gorham to Russell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Russell)
Gorham to Russell, 2 runs
Gorham to Sims, appeal, wicket (caught - Sims)
Gordon to Sims, 1 run
Gordon to Phillips, 1 run
Gordon to Sims, 1 run
Gordon to Sims, 2 runs
Gordon to Phillips, 1 run
Gordon to Sims, 1 run
OUT! Run out. Hill defends for 1 run. She is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Blinkhorn-Jones and Gorham.
Belt to Hill, 2 runs
Belt to Sims, 1 run
Belt to Sims, 0 runs
Belt to Sims, 4 runs
Belt to Sims, 4 runs
Young to Sims, 1 run
Young to Hill, 1 run
Young to Sims, 1 run
Young to Sims, 4 runs
Young to Sims, 0 runs
Young to Hill, 1 run
Belt to Hill, 1 run
Belt to Hill, 0 runs
Belt to Hill, wide
Belt to Sims, 1 run
Belt to Hill, 1 run
Belt to Sims, 1 run
Belt to Sims, 0 runs
Gordon to Sims, 1 run
Gordon to Hill, 1 run
0 runs
Gordon to Hill, 0 runs
Gordon to Sims, 1 run
Gordon to Sims, 4 runs
James to Sims, 1 run
James to Hill, 1 run
James to Hill, 2 runs
James to Hill, 0 runs
James to Hill, 4 runs
James to Hill, 0 runs
Young to Sims, 0 runs
Young to Sims, 0 runs
Young to Hill, 1 run
Young to Hill, 0 runs
Young to Sims, 1 run
Young to Hill, leg bye
James to Sims, 0 runs
James to Sims, 0 runs
James to Hill, 1 run
James to Sims, 1 run
James to Hill, 1 run
James to Sims, 1 run
Belt to Sims, 1 run
Belt to Hill, 1 run
Belt to Sims, 1 run
Belt to Sims, 0 runs
Belt to Hill, 1 run
Belt to Hill, 0 runs
James to Sims, 0 runs
James to Sims, 0 runs
James to Hill, 1 run
James to Sims, 1 run
James to Drinkell, wicket (stumped - Drinkell)
James to Drinkell, 4 runs
Belt to Hill, 0 runs
Belt to Presland, appeal, wicket (caught - Presland)
Belt to Presland, 4 runs
Belt to Drinkell, 1 run
Belt to Presland, 1 run
Belt to Drinkell, 1 run
James to Presland, 0 runs
James to Drinkell, 1 run
James to Presland, 1 run
James to Presland, 0 runs
James to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)
James to Reid, 0 runs
Young to Reid, 1 run
Young to Drinkell, 1 run
Young to Drinkell, 0 runs
Young to Reid, 1 run
Young to Drinkell, 1 run
Young to Reid, 1 run
Bilal to Drinkell, 4 runs
Bilal to Reid, 1 run
Bilal to Reid, 0 runs
Bilal to Reid, wide
Bilal to Reid, wide
Bilal to Drinkell, 1 run
Bilal to Drinkell, 4 runs
Bilal to Drinkell, 0 runs
Young to Reid, 0 runs
Young to Reid, 0 runs
Young to Drinkell, 1 run
Young to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)
Young to Clive, 0 runs
Young to Clive, 0 runs
Gorham to Reid, 0 runs
Gorham to Clive, leg bye
Gorham to Clive, 0 runs
Gorham to Clive, 0 runs
Gorham to Reid, 1 run
Gorham to Reid, 0 runs
Gordon to Clive, 0 runs
Gordon to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)
Gordon to Kemp, 0 runs
Gordon to Kemp, 0 runs
Gordon to Kemp, 0 runs
Gordon to Kemp, appeal
Gorham to Kemp, 1 run
Gorham to Kemp, 0 runs
Gorham to Kemp, 0 runs
Gorham to Kemp, 0 runs
Gorham to Reid, 1 run
Gorham to Reid, 0 runs
Gordon to Marriott, appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)
Gordon to Marriott, 0 runs
Gordon to Reid, 1 run
Gordon to Reid, 0 runs
Gordon to Reid, 4 runs
Gordon to Marriott, 1 run