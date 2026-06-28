Highlights Kent vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

105

NOR
NOR

104

19.6
4

Russell to Bilal, 4 runs

19.5
W

Russell to Jeer, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jeer)

19.4
1

Russell to Young, 1 run

19.3
1

Russell to Jeer, 1 run

19.2
1

Russell to Young, 1 run

19.1
1

Russell to Jeer, 1 run

18.6
1

Reid to Jeer, 1 run

18.5
1

Reid to Young, 1 run

18.4
4

Reid to Young, 4 runs

18.3
2

Reid to Young, 2 runs

18.2
1

Reid to Jeer, 1 run

18.1
1

Reid to Young, 1 run

17.6
1

Russell to Young, leg bye

17.5
W

Russell to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)

17.4
1

Russell to Jeer, 1 run

17.3
1

Russell to Barnfather, 1 run

17.2
2

Russell to Barnfather, 2 runs

17.1
4

Russell to Barnfather, 4 runs

16.6
.

Reid to Jeer, 0 runs

16.5
W

Reid to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)

16.4
.

Reid to Castle, 0 runs

16.3
2

Reid to Castle, 2 runs

16.2
.

Reid to Castle, 0 runs

16.1
1

Reid to Barnfather, leg bye

15.6
.

Phillips to Castle, appeal

15.5
.

Phillips to Castle, 0 runs

15.4
.

Phillips to Castle, 0 runs

15.4
1

Phillips to Castle, wide

15.3
.

Phillips to Castle, 0 runs

15.2
.

Phillips to Castle, 0 runs

15.1
.

Phillips to Castle, 0 runs

14.6
1

Sims to Castle, 1 run

14.5
.

Sims to Castle, 0 runs

14.4
2

Sims to Castle, 2 runs

14.3
4

Sims to Castle, 4 runs

14.2
1

Sims to Barnfather, 1 run

14.1
6

Sims to Barnfather, 6 runs

13.6
.

Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs

13.5
.

Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs

13.4
.

Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs

13.3
1

Anisha Patel to Barnfather, 1 run

13.2
1

Anisha Patel to Castle, 1 run

13.1
.

Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs

12.6
.

Sims to Barnfather, 0 runs

12.5
W

Sims to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

12.4
1

Sims to Castle, 1 run

12.3
.

Sims to Castle, 0 runs

12.2
1

Sims to Gordon, 1 run

12.1
2

Sims to Gordon, 2 runs

11.6
.

Anisha Patel to Castle, 0 runs

11.5
1

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run

11.4
.

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs

11.3
.

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs

11.2
1

Anisha Patel to Castle, 1 run

11.1
1

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run

10.6
.

Sims to Castle, 0 runs

10.5
1

Sims to Gordon, 1 run

10.4
.

Sims to Gordon, 0 runs

10.3
3

Sims to Castle, 3 runs

10.2
1

Sims to Gordon, 1 run

10.1
.

Sims to Gordon, 0 runs

9.6
1

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run

9.5
2

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 2 runs

9.4
.

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs

9.3
.

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs

9.2
.

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs

9.1
.

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs

8.6
.

Sims to Castle, 0 runs

8.5
.

Sims to Castle, 0 runs

8.4
.

Sims to Castle, 0 runs

8.3
.

Sims to Castle, 0 runs

8.2
W

Sims to Blinkhorn-Jones, wicket (lbw - Blinkhorn-Jones)

8.1
3

Sims to Gordon, 3 runs

7.6
1

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run

7.5
.

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs

7.4
1

Anisha Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

7.3
.

Anisha Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.2
1

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 1 run

7.1
.

Anisha Patel to Gordon, 0 runs

6.6
1

Russell to Gordon, 1 run

6.5
1

Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

6.4
1

Russell to Gordon, 1 run

6.3
.

Russell to Gordon, 0 runs

6.2
4

Russell to Gordon, 4 byes

6.1
1

Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

5.6
4

Phillips to Gordon, 4 runs

5.5
.

Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

5.4
.

Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

5.3
.

Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

5.2
.

Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

5.1
.

Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

4.6
.

Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.5
4

Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

4.5
1

Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

4.4
.

Russell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.3
W

Russell to Streets, appeal, wicket (caught - Streets)

4.2
1

Russell to Gordon, 1 run

4.1
2

Russell to Gordon, 2 runs

3.6
1

Phillips to Gordon, 1 run

3.5
1

Phillips to Streets, 1 run

3.4
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

3.3
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

3.2
4

Phillips to Streets, 4 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

2.6
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

2.5
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

2.5
1

Reid to Gordon, wide

2.4
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

2.3
4

Reid to Gordon, 4 runs

2.2
1

Reid to Streets, 1 run

2.1
1

Reid to Gordon, 1 run

1.6
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

1.5
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

1.1
.

Phillips to Streets, 0 runs

0.6
1

Reid to Streets, 1 run

0.5
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

0.4
2

Reid to Streets, 2 runs

0.3
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

0.3
1

Reid to Streets, wide

0.2
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

0.1
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

19.4
W

OUT! Run out. Anisha Patel plays a defensive stroke for a single run. She is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Gordon and Blinkhorn-Jones.

19.3
W

Gorham to Russell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Russell)

19.2
2

Gorham to Russell, 2 runs

19.1
W

Gorham to Sims, appeal, wicket (caught - Sims)

18.6
1

Gordon to Sims, 1 run

18.5
1

Gordon to Phillips, 1 run

18.4
1

Gordon to Sims, 1 run

18.3
2

Gordon to Sims, 2 runs

18.2
1

Gordon to Phillips, 1 run

18.1
1

Gordon to Sims, 1 run

17.6
W

OUT! Run out. Hill defends for 1 run. She is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Blinkhorn-Jones and Gorham.

17.5
2

Belt to Hill, 2 runs

17.4
1

Belt to Sims, 1 run

17.3
.

Belt to Sims, 0 runs

17.2
4

Belt to Sims, 4 runs

17.1
4

Belt to Sims, 4 runs

16.6
1

Young to Sims, 1 run

16.5
1

Young to Hill, 1 run

16.4
1

Young to Sims, 1 run

16.3
4

Young to Sims, 4 runs

16.2
.

Young to Sims, 0 runs

16.1
1

Young to Hill, 1 run

15.6
1

Belt to Hill, 1 run

15.5
.

Belt to Hill, 0 runs

15.5
1

Belt to Hill, wide

15.4
1

Belt to Sims, 1 run

15.3
1

Belt to Hill, 1 run

15.2
1

Belt to Sims, 1 run

15.1
.

Belt to Sims, 0 runs

14.6
1

Gordon to Sims, 1 run

14.5
1

Gordon to Hill, 1 run

14.4
.

0 runs

14.3
.

Gordon to Hill, 0 runs

14.2
1

Gordon to Sims, 1 run

14.1
4

Gordon to Sims, 4 runs

13.6
1

James to Sims, 1 run

13.5
1

James to Hill, 1 run

13.4
2

James to Hill, 2 runs

13.3
.

James to Hill, 0 runs

13.2
4

James to Hill, 4 runs

13.1
.

James to Hill, 0 runs

12.6
.

Young to Sims, 0 runs

12.5
.

Young to Sims, 0 runs

12.4
1

Young to Hill, 1 run

12.3
.

Young to Hill, 0 runs

12.2
1

Young to Sims, 1 run

12.1
1

Young to Hill, leg bye

11.6
.

James to Sims, 0 runs

11.5
.

James to Sims, 0 runs

11.4
1

James to Hill, 1 run

11.3
1

James to Sims, 1 run

11.2
1

James to Hill, 1 run

11.1
1

James to Sims, 1 run

10.6
1

Belt to Sims, 1 run

10.5
1

Belt to Hill, 1 run

10.4
1

Belt to Sims, 1 run

10.3
.

Belt to Sims, 0 runs

10.2
1

Belt to Hill, 1 run

10.1
.

Belt to Hill, 0 runs

9.6
.

James to Sims, 0 runs

9.5
.

James to Sims, 0 runs

9.4
1

James to Hill, 1 run

9.3
1

James to Sims, 1 run

9.2
W

James to Drinkell, wicket (stumped - Drinkell)

9.1
4

James to Drinkell, 4 runs

8.6
.

Belt to Hill, 0 runs

8.5
W

Belt to Presland, appeal, wicket (caught - Presland)

8.4
4

Belt to Presland, 4 runs

8.3
1

Belt to Drinkell, 1 run

8.2
1

Belt to Presland, 1 run

8.1
1

Belt to Drinkell, 1 run

7.6
.

James to Presland, 0 runs

7.5
1

James to Drinkell, 1 run

7.4
1

James to Presland, 1 run

7.3
.

James to Presland, 0 runs

7.2
W

James to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)

7.1
.

James to Reid, 0 runs

6.6
1

Young to Reid, 1 run

6.5
1

Young to Drinkell, 1 run

6.4
.

Young to Drinkell, 0 runs

6.3
1

Young to Reid, 1 run

6.2
1

Young to Drinkell, 1 run

6.1
1

Young to Reid, 1 run

5.6
4

Bilal to Drinkell, 4 runs

5.5
1

Bilal to Reid, 1 run

5.4
.

Bilal to Reid, 0 runs

5.4
1

Bilal to Reid, wide

5.4
1

Bilal to Reid, wide

5.3
1

Bilal to Drinkell, 1 run

5.2
4

Bilal to Drinkell, 4 runs

5.1
.

Bilal to Drinkell, 0 runs

4.6
.

Young to Reid, 0 runs

4.5
.

Young to Reid, 0 runs

4.4
1

Young to Drinkell, 1 run

4.3
W

Young to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)

4.2
.

Young to Clive, 0 runs

4.1
.

Young to Clive, 0 runs

3.6
.

Gorham to Reid, 0 runs

3.5
1

Gorham to Clive, leg bye

3.4
.

Gorham to Clive, 0 runs

3.3
.

Gorham to Clive, 0 runs

3.2
1

Gorham to Reid, 1 run

3.1
.

Gorham to Reid, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gordon to Clive, 0 runs

2.5
W

Gordon to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)

2.4
.

Gordon to Kemp, 0 runs

2.3
.

Gordon to Kemp, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gordon to Kemp, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gordon to Kemp, appeal

1.6
1

Gorham to Kemp, 1 run

1.5
.

Gorham to Kemp, 0 runs

1.4
.

Gorham to Kemp, 0 runs

1.3
.

Gorham to Kemp, 0 runs

1.2
1

Gorham to Reid, 1 run

1.1
.

Gorham to Reid, 0 runs

0.6
W

Gordon to Marriott, appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)

0.5
.

Gordon to Marriott, 0 runs

0.4
1

Gordon to Reid, 1 run

0.3
.

Gordon to Reid, 0 runs

0.2
4

Gordon to Reid, 4 runs

0.1
1

Gordon to Marriott, 1 run