Squads Kent vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

105

NOR
NOR

104

Playing

KEN
KEN
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Streets Coco

no information yet

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Hill Chloe

batsman

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Clive Ava

no information yet

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Jeer Genevieve

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Bench

KEN
KEN
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Bailey Laura

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Austin Meg

batsman

Bird Jessica

no information yet

Butcher Abby

no information yet

Callaghan Matilda Crystal

no information yet

Callaghan Tilly

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Darlington Ella

no information yet

Davies Molly

no information yet

Howarth Bella

all rounder

Davis Molly Willow

no information yet

Grant Alice

no information yet

Hobson Jodie

all rounder

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Poole Grace

no information yet

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Turner Erica

wicket keeper

Thompson Emily

no information yet