Squads Kent vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Streets Coco
no information yet
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Gordon Amy
bowler
Hill Chloe
batsman
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Clive Ava
no information yet
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Jeer Genevieve
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Young Hollie
no information yet
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Russell Liz
bowler
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Patel Anisha
bowler
Belt Megan
all rounder
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bailey Laura
no information yet
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Austin Meg
batsman
Bird Jessica
no information yet
Butcher Abby
no information yet
Callaghan Matilda Crystal
no information yet
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Callaghan Tilly
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Darlington Ella
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Davies Molly
no information yet
Howarth Bella
all rounder
Davis Molly Willow
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Grant Alice
no information yet
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Hobson Jodie
all rounder
Sims Lenny
bowler
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Smart Poppy
batsman
Kirby Isobel
bowler
Speed Katherine
batsman
Poole Grace
no information yet
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Singer Sophie
batsman
Turner Erica
wicket keeper
Spence Jemima
batsman
Sturge Megan
bowler
Thompson Emily
no information yet