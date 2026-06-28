Match details Kent vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

105

NOR
NOR

104

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersStreets Coco, Gordon Amy, Castle Kelly, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Barnfather Elsa, Jeer Genevieve, Young Hollie, James Isabella, Bilal Zeena, Gorham Sydney, Belt Megan
BenchBailey Laura, Barnes Olivia, Bird Jessica, Callaghan Matilda Crystal, Callaghan Tilly, Cloke Izzy, Darlington Ella, Davies Molly, Davis Molly Willow, Grant Alice, Hobson Jodie, King Rachel, Kirby Isobel, Poole Grace, Singer Sophie, Spence Jemima, Sturge Megan, Thompson Emily

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersMarriott Gemma, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Clive Ava, Reid Mabel, Presland Alicia Demi, Drinkell Mary, Phillips Ella, Russell Liz, Patel Anisha, Sims Ilenia
BenchAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Butcher Abby, Carpenter Emily, Dowse Ariana, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Howarth Bella, Kirk Michaela, Robinson Bethan, Sims Lenny, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine, Thaker Clara, Turner Erica

Venue Guide

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