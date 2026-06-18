Match details Hiims Hawks vs Rock Garden Warriors T20 T20 Chandigarh Premier League 18.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Chandigarh Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Monday, June 08, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, June 18, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hiims Hawks Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Rock Garden Warriors Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet