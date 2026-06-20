Match details Rock Garden Warriors vs Chandigarh Kings T20 T20 Chandigarh Premier League 20.06.2026

T20

ROC
ROC

183

CHA
CHA

187

Match Info

Match:T20 Chandigarh Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 08, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 20, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rock Garden Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Chandigarh Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet