Match details Rock Garden Warriors vs Tricity Bashers T20 T20 Chandigarh Premier League 18.06.2026

T20

ROC
ROC

183

TRI
TRI

181

Match Info

Match:T20 Chandigarh Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 08, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 18, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rock Garden Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Tricity Bashers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet