Match details Royal Titans vs Capital Strikers T20 T20 Chandigarh Premier League 21.06.2026

T20

ROY
ROY

188

CAP
CAP

242

Match Info

Match:T20 Chandigarh Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 08, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Titans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Capital Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet