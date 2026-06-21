Match details Essex vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 County Cup, Women 21.06.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

194

GLO
GLO

133

Match Info

Match:T20 County Cup, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Saturday, August 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet