Match details North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstars T20 T20 Delhi Premier League, Women 02.09.2026

T20

NOR
NOR
SOU
SOU

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Wednesday, September 02, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North Delhi Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

South Delhi Superstars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet