H2h Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 26.08.2026

T20

CEN
CEN
SOU
SOU
Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz

T20, T20 Delhi Premier League

SOUSouth Delhi Superstarz

220

CENCentral Delhi Kings

222

T20, T20 Delhi Premier League

CENCentral Delhi Kings

SOUSouth Delhi Superstarz