H2h East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 12.08.2026

T20

EAS
EAS
SOU
SOU
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz

T20, T20 Delhi Premier League

SOUSouth Delhi Superstarz

169

EASEast Delhi Riders

165

T20, T20 Delhi Premier League

SOUSouth Delhi Superstarz

EASEast Delhi Riders