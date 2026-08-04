Match details New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 04.08.2026

T20

Arun Jaitley Stadium

NEW
NEW

156

OUT
OUT

155

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Delhi Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Outer Delhi Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet