Match details North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 23.08.2026

T20

NOR
NOR
OUT
OUT

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 23, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North Delhi Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Outer Delhi Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet