Match details South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 30.08.2026

T20

SOU
SOU
CEN
CEN

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 30, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Delhi Superstarz Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Central Delhi Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet