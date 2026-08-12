Match details Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars T20 T20 Kerala League 31.08.2026

T20

THR
THR
CAL
CAL

Match Info

Match:T20 Kerala League 2026
Date:Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Saturday, September 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 31, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Thrissur Titans Squad

Playersno information yet
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Calicut Globstars Squad

Playersno information yet
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Venue Guide

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