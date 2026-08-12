Match details Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers T20 T20 Kerala League 24.08.2026

T20

TRI
TRI
KOC
KOC

Match Info

Match:T20 Kerala League 2026
Date:Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Saturday, September 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 24, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Trivandrum Royals Squad

PlayersChandran Rahul
Benchno information yet

Kochi Blue Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet