Squads Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers T20 T20 Kerala League 24.08.2026

T20

TRI
TRI
KOC
KOC

Playing

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TRI
KOC
KOC
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Bench

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TRI
KOC
KOC

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