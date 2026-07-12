Match details Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 12.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, July 12, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mahe Megalo Strikers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Ruby White Town Legends Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet