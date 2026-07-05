Mahe Megalo Strikers

Mahe Megalo Strikers

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Men

Statistics

T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2024

Matches Played10
Won6
Drawn0
Lost4
No result0

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Schedule & Results

T20 Pondicherry Premier League

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