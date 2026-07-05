T20 Pondicherry Premier League
Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
VIL
MAH
Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Yanam Royals
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
MAH
YAN
Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
MAH
OSS
Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
MAH
RUB
Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Knights
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
MAH
KAR
Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
MAH
VIL
Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
YAN
MAH
Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
OSS
MAH
Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
RUB
MAH
Karaikal Knights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
KAR
MAH