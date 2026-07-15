Match details Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 15.07.2026

T20

MAH
MAH

212

VIL
VIL

241

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 15, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mahe Megalo Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Villianur Mohit Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet