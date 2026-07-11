Match details Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 11.07.2026

T20

OSS
OSS

172

RUB
RUB

156

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ossudu Accord Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Ruby White Town Legends Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet