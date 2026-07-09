H2h Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 09.07.2026

T20

RUB
RUB

175

VIL
VIL

198

Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings

T20, T20 Pondicherry Premier League

VILVillianur Mohit Kings

RUBRuby White Town Legends

T20, T20 Pondicherry Premier League

RUBRuby White Town Legends

VILVillianur Mohit Kings