Match details Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 07.07.2026

T20

VIL
VIL

199

MAH
MAH

149

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Villianur Mohit Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mahe Megalo Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet