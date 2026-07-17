Match details Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 17.07.2026

T20

VIL
VIL

187

RUB
RUB

154

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 17, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Villianur Mohit Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Ruby White Town Legends Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet