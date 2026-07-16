Match details Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 16.07.2026

T20

YAN
YAN

151

RUB
RUB

135

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 16, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yanam Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Ruby White Town Legends Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet