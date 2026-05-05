Match details Amo Sharks vs Band-E-Amir Dragons T20 National T20 Cup 05.05.2026

T20

AMS
AMS

140

BAD
BAD

139

Match Info

Match:T20 National Cup 2026
Date:Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Thursday, May 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, May 05, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Amo Sharks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet