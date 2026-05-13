National T20 Cup Cricket Matches Results 2026

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ResultMis-E-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders

Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders

National T20 Cup

Khost City Ground, Khost

MIS

MIS

211

BOO

BOO

217

ResultBoost Defenders vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights

Boost Defenders vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights

National T20 Cup

Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar

BOO

BOO

184

MIS

MIS

190

ResultBoost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers

Boost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers

National T20 Cup

Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar

BOO

BOO

197

SPE

SPE

196

ResultMis-E-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks

Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks

National T20 Cup

Khost City Ground, Khost

MIS

MIS

200

AMS

AMS

187

ResultSpeen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks

National T20 Cup

Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan

SPE

SPE

159

AMS

AMS

163

ResultSpeen Ghar Tigers vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights

National T20 Cup

Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan

SPE

SPE

175

MIS

MIS

164

ResultSpeen Ghar Tigers vs Band-E-Amir Dragons

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Band-E-Amir Dragons

National T20 Cup

Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan

SPE

SPE

146

BAD

BAD

147

ResultBoost Defenders vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights

Boost Defenders vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights

National T20 Cup

Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar

BOO

BOO

166

MIS

MIS

162

ResultMis-E-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks

Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks

National T20 Cup

Khost City Ground, Khost

MIS

MIS

175

AMS

AMS

171

ResultSpeen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders

National T20 Cup

Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan

SPE

SPE

115

BOO

BOO

116

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National T20 Cup Team List

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Mis-E-Ainak Knights

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Band-E-Amir Dragons

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Boost Defenders

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Speen Ghar Tigers

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Amo Sharks

National T20 Cup Stadiums

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Kandahar International Cricket Stadium

Kandahar, Afghanistan

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Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium

Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan

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Khost City Ground

Khost, Afghanistan