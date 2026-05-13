Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders
National T20 Cup
Khost City Ground, Khost
MIS
211
BOO
217
National T20 Cup
Khost City Ground, Khost
MIS
211
BOO
217
National T20 Cup
AMS
189
BAD
189
National T20 Cup
Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar
BOO
184
MIS
190
National T20 Cup
Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
136
MIS
140
National T20 Cup
Kandahar
BOO
209
BAD
175
National T20 Cup
BAD
166
SPE
169
National T20 Cup
Khost
MIS
118
BAD
119
National T20 Cup
AMS
134
SPE
139
National T20 Cup
Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar
BOO
197
SPE
196
National T20 Cup
Khost City Ground, Khost
MIS
200
AMS
187
National T20 Cup
BAD
165
BOO
164
National T20 Cup
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
159
AMS
163
National T20 Cup
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
175
MIS
164
National T20 Cup
AMS
140
BAD
139
National T20 Cup
BAD
170
MIS
171
National T20 Cup
AMS
118
BOO
116
National T20 Cup
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
146
BAD
147
National T20 Cup
Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar
BOO
166
MIS
162
National T20 Cup
Khost City Ground, Khost
MIS
175
AMS
171
National T20 Cup
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
115
BOO
116