Match details Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders T20 National T20 Cup 04.05.2026

T20

AMS
AMS

118

BOO
BOO

116

Match Info

Match:T20 National Cup 2026
Date:Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Thursday, May 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, May 04, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Amo Sharks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Boost Defenders Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet