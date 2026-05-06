Match details Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders T20 National T20 Cup 06.05.2026

T20

BAD
BAD

165

BOO
BOO

164

Match Info

Match:T20 National Cup 2026
Date:Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Thursday, May 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, May 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Boost Defenders Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet