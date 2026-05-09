Match details Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Band-E-Amir Dragons T20 National T20 Cup 09.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 National Cup 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Thursday, May 14, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, May 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Khost City Ground, Khost, Afghanistan
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mis-E-Ainak Knights Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Khost City Ground
|City
|Khost
|Capacity
|18000
|Ends
|End 1
|Hosts to
|End 2