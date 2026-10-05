Match details Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers T20 T20 Spring Challenge, Women 17.10.2026

T20

SYS
SYS
ADS
ADS

Match Info

Match:T20 Spring Challenge, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 17, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Adelaide Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet