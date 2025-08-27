H2h Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 20.08.2026

T20

GOR
GOR
NOI
NOI
Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings

T20, T20 Uttar Pradesh League

GORGorakhpur Lions

NOINoida Super Kings

T20, T20 Uttar Pradesh League

NOINoida Super Kings

GORGorakhpur Lions