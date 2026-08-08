Match details Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 20.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, August 20, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gorakhpur Lions Squad
|Players
|Bansal Rishabh, Chaturvedi Divyansh, Chaudhary Karan, Doyla Yogendra, Gupta Puneet, Jurel Dhruv, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Sunil, Kumar Vijay, Kumar Vivek, Pandey Anshuman, Rai Rishav, Rathi Ankit, Rehman Abdul, Sethi Harshit, Sharma Shivam, Singh Yashovardhan, Yadav Siddharth Sarvan, Yadav Vijay
|Bench
|no information yet
Noida Super Kings Squad
|Players
|Alam Mirza Danish, Bharadwaj Arjun, Dwivedi Rohit, Javed Muhammad, Kishan j, Pawadia Tarun, Prashar Chaitanya, Pratap Nilotpalendu, Raghuvanshi Shantanu, Rana Nitish, Shuaib Mohd, Solanki Manish, Tyagi Kunal
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet