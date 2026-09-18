Match details Haridwar Elmas vs Pithoragarh Hurricanes T20 T20 Uttarakhand Premier League 29.09.2026

T20

HAR
HAR
PIT
PIT

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttarakhand Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Thursday, October 01, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Haridwar Elmas Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Pithoragarh Hurricanes Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet