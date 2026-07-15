19.6 W OUT! Bowled. Sanderson pitches one up, pitching outside off. De Lange creates space and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Bracey pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. De Lange advances and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

19.3 W OUT! Sanderson gets the wicket! Yorker, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Taylor has to go

19.2 1 Yorker, on line. Bracey gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

19.1 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Taylor pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Bracey pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Bracey gets on the front foot and drives for a run through point.

18.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg.

18.2 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Bracey moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bracey goes back and scoops for four runs back behind point.

17.6 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bracey. He goes back and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

17.5 1 Good length from Sanderson, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground.

17.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Bracey gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

17.3 1 Dropped in short by Sanderson, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Taylor goes back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

17.2 1lb Short of a length, on leg stump. Bracey moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

17.1 2 Good length from Sanderson, outside off stump. Bracey goes back and plays a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bracey goes back and slices a cut through point for one run.

16.5 1 Good length, outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a run.

16.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Bracey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Taylor. He moves onto the back foot and defends back behind square for a single run.

16.2 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good line and length from Harrison. D Jansen gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and D Jansen has to depart

16.1 W OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Charlesworth advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Zaib

15.6 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Charlesworth backs away and inside edges for a single run behind square.

15.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bracey moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

15.4 . Back of a length from Scrimshaw, on line but angling across the batter. Bracey rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

15.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Bracey. He gets on the back foot and defends

15.2 W OUT! Scrimshaw finds a way through! Full, on line. Hammond gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Hammond has to go

15.1 1 Scrimshaw pitches one up, outside off stump. Charlesworth pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

14.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Hammond pushes forward and eases a drive

14.5 1 On a good line and length once again. Charlesworth gets forward and drives for one run on the on side.

14.5 1w Wide. Pitching on leg.

14.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Harrison, outside off stump. Dhariwal gets forward and drives shakily on the on side for a single run. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by McManus and Harrison.

14.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Charlesworth pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

14.2 . Good length from Harrison, pitching outside off. Charlesworth rocks back and drives

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Harrison. Charlesworth goes back and reverse sweeps for 4 runs.

13.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal goes back and eases a poor drive

13.5 1 Good line and length again. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

13.4 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Dhariwal gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Dhariwal creates space and eases a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Sales, pitching on a good line once again. Charlesworth rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

13.1 1 On a good line and length. Dhariwal rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

12.6 1 Zaib pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

12.5 . Good length, outside off. Dhariwal pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

12.4 1 Good line and length from Zaib once again. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.1 . Good length from Zaib, outside off. Dhariwal backs away and eases a drive

11.5 . Full, on line once more. Dhariwal pushes forward and drives

10.5 . Good length from Kimber, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth moves down the pitch and drives

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Taylor. He gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Good line and length from Sales once again. Taylor gets forward and edges for 1 run through the leg side field.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Sales, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

9.4 1lb Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Taylor goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

9.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Charlesworth pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

9.1 1 Full toss, outside off once again. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

9.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg.

8.6 1 Good length, outside off. Charlesworth moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

8.5 . On a good line and length from Harrison. Charlesworth pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

8.4 1b Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Taylor moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball flies away from McManus for one bye.

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Taylor. He goes back and pulls for four runs.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Charlesworth advances and flicks for 1 run.

8.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Charlesworth rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

7.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the on side field.

7.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length once more. Charlesworth rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for a half dozen runs.

7.2 1lb Good line and length from Scrimshaw once more. Taylor gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for 1 leg bye.

7.1 . Back of a length from Scrimshaw, on a good line. Taylor gets on the back foot and defends

6.6 1 Good length from Harrison, on leg stump and angled across Taylor. He gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

6.5 1 Full toss, on a good line again. Charlesworth pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.

6.4 1 On a good line and length again. Taylor rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

6.3 . On a good line and length but angling across Taylor. He steps away and eases a drive

6.2 1 Good length from Harrison, pitching outside off. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.1 1 Good length from Harrison, pitching outside leg stump once more. Taylor gets forward and flicks for one run.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Charlesworth pushes forward and defends

5.5 1 On a good line and length. Taylor rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for 1 run.

5.4 2 Good length from Sales, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Taylor. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.

5.3 . Good length, outside off. Taylor pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Taylor rocks back and defends

5.1 . Good length from Sales, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Taylor goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line again. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.5 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Willey again. Charlesworth rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Charlesworth goes back and flicks behind square for four runs.

4.3 . Good length, outside off. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and punches a drive

4.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off. Charlesworth rocks back and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

3.5 . On a good line and length from Sanderson. Taylor gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . Good length from Sanderson, outside off stump again. Taylor advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, however Taylor is given not out.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 W OUT! Sanderson gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Short moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Short moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

2.6 1 On a good line and length from Willey. Short gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Short gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Short gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

2.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and defends

2.2 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Short gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

2.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

1.6 . On a good line and length from Sanderson once more. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and defends

1.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Van Buuren goes back and punches a drive

1.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Short rocks back and edges for one run.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Van Buuren rocks back and defends for one run.

0.4 . Good line and length from Willey once more. Van Buuren pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . On a good line and length from Willey. Malan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.