Highlights Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026
OUT! Bowled. Sanderson pitches one up, pitching outside off. De Lange creates space and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps
Yorker, on a good line. Bracey pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.
Yorker, pitching outside off once again. De Lange advances and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.
OUT! Sanderson gets the wicket! Yorker, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Taylor has to go
Yorker, on line. Bracey gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for one run.
Yorker, on a good line once again. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Taylor pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Bracey pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Bracey gets on the front foot and drives for a run through point.
Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg.
Yorker, outside off stump. Bracey moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bracey goes back and scoops for four runs back behind point.
Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bracey. He goes back and punches a drive for a run on the on side.
Good length from Sanderson, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground.
Short of a length, on line. Bracey gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Dropped in short by Sanderson, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Taylor goes back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.
Short of a length, on leg stump. Bracey moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Good length from Sanderson, outside off stump. Bracey goes back and plays a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bracey goes back and slices a cut through point for one run.
Good length, outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a run.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Bracey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the on side field.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Taylor. He moves onto the back foot and defends back behind square for a single run.
OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good line and length from Harrison. D Jansen gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and D Jansen has to depart
OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Charlesworth advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Zaib
Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Charlesworth backs away and inside edges for a single run behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bracey moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Back of a length from Scrimshaw, on line but angling across the batter. Bracey rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Bracey. He gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! Scrimshaw finds a way through! Full, on line. Hammond gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Hammond has to go
Scrimshaw pitches one up, outside off stump. Charlesworth pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off. Hammond pushes forward and eases a drive
On a good line and length once again. Charlesworth gets forward and drives for one run on the on side.
Wide. Pitching on leg.
OUT! Run out. Good length from Harrison, outside off stump. Dhariwal gets forward and drives shakily on the on side for a single run. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by McManus and Harrison.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Charlesworth pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.
Good length from Harrison, pitching outside off. Charlesworth rocks back and drives
FOUR! On a good line and length from Harrison. Charlesworth goes back and reverse sweeps for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal goes back and eases a poor drive
Good line and length again. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
Short, pitching on a good line. Dhariwal gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Good line and length. Dhariwal creates space and eases a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.
Back of a length from Sales, pitching on a good line once again. Charlesworth rocks back and pulls for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Dhariwal rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.
Zaib pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Good length, outside off. Dhariwal pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep
Good line and length from Zaib once again. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
Good length from Zaib, outside off. Dhariwal backs away and eases a drive
Full, on line once more. Dhariwal pushes forward and drives
Good length from Kimber, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth moves down the pitch and drives
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Taylor. He gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
Good line and length from Sales once again. Taylor gets forward and edges for 1 run through the leg side field.
Back of a length from Sales, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Taylor goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump. Charlesworth pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.
Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Full toss, outside off once again. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.
Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg.
Good length, outside off. Charlesworth moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.
On a good line and length from Harrison. Charlesworth pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Taylor moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball flies away from McManus for one bye.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Taylor. He goes back and pulls for four runs.
Length ball, outside off. Charlesworth advances and flicks for 1 run.
Good length, outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Charlesworth rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the on side field.
SIX! On a good line and length once more. Charlesworth rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for a half dozen runs.
Good line and length from Scrimshaw once more. Taylor gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for 1 leg bye.
Back of a length from Scrimshaw, on a good line. Taylor gets on the back foot and defends
Good length from Harrison, on leg stump and angled across Taylor. He gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.
Full toss, on a good line again. Charlesworth pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.
On a good line and length again. Taylor rocks back and plays a pull for a run.
On a good line and length but angling across Taylor. He steps away and eases a drive
Good length from Harrison, pitching outside off. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.
Good length from Harrison, pitching outside leg stump once more. Taylor gets forward and flicks for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Charlesworth pushes forward and defends
On a good line and length. Taylor rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for 1 run.
Good length from Sales, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Taylor. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.
Good length, outside off. Taylor pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Taylor rocks back and defends
Good length from Sales, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Taylor goes back and plays a defensive stroke
SIX! Short of a length, on a good line again. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.
FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Willey again. Charlesworth rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Charlesworth goes back and flicks behind square for four runs.
Good length, outside off. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and punches a drive
FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off. Charlesworth rocks back and drives for four runs on the off side.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from Sanderson. Taylor gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Sanderson, outside off stump again. Taylor advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, however Taylor is given not out.
Length ball, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Sanderson gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Short moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Short moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.
On a good line and length from Willey. Short gets on the back foot and defends for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Short gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Short gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and defends
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Short gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs down the ground.
FOUR! Full, outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.
On a good line and length from Sanderson once more. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and defends
Short of a length, on a good line. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Van Buuren goes back and punches a drive
Back of a length, outside off stump. Short rocks back and edges for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives
Good length, pitching outside leg. Van Buuren rocks back and defends for one run.
Good line and length from Willey once more. Van Buuren pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Willey. Malan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Too wide outside leg.
Good length, pitching outside off. Short gets forward and defends for a run behind point.