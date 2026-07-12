Squads Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bartlett George
batsman
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Broad Justin
all rounder
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Lynn Chris
batsman
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Hammond Miles
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Jansen Duan
bowler
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Miles Craig
bowler
Procter Luke
all rounder
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Taylor Jack
batsman
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Taylor Matt
bowler
Willey David
all rounder
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Match has not started yet