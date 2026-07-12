Squads Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR
GLO
GLO

Playing

NOR
NOR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Broad Justin

all rounder

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Willey David

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
GLO
GLO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet