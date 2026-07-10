H2h Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 18.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR
SOM
SOM
Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20, T20 Blast

SOMSomerset

164

NORNorthamptonshire

162

T20, T20 Blast

NORNorthamptonshire

118

SOMSomerset

223

List a, One-Day Cup

SOMSomerset

240

NORNorthamptonshire

238