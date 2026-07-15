Squads Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 18.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR
SOM
SOM

Playing

NOR
NOR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Abell Tom

batsman

Broad Justin

all rounder

Ball Jake

bowler

Banton Tom

batsman

Lynn Chris

batsman

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

Rew James

wicket keeper

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Smeed Will

batsman

Thomas Joshua F

all rounder

Willey David

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
SOM
SOM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet