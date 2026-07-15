Squads Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 18.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bartlett George
batsman
Abell Tom
batsman
Broad Justin
all rounder
Ball Jake
bowler
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Banton Tom
batsman
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Lynn Chris
batsman
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Lammonby Tom
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Overton Craig
bowler
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Procter Luke
all rounder
Rew James
wicket keeper
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Smeed Will
batsman
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
Match has not started yet