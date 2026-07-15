3.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Howell moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

2.6 1 Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

2.5 1 DROPPED! Binura Fernando pitches one up, on line again. Evans gets forward and lifts a drive for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Binura Fernando.

2.4 . Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Evans gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Roy rocks back and cuts for a run.

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evans rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.

1.6 1 Good line and length from Linde. Evans goes back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

1.5 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Evans gets forward and flicks behind square.

1.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

1.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Linde again. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

1.2 . Good line and length once more. Roy pushes forward and skies a wild reverse sweep

1.1 . Good line and length from Linde again. Roy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Full, on a good line once again. Evans gets forward and eases a drive

0.5 . On a good line and length. Evans moves onto the front foot and edges

0.4 . Back of a length from Amir, on a good line. Evans moves onto the back foot and defends

0.3 1 Good length, outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run behind point.

0.2 . Pitched up, on line. Roy gets forward and skies a bad drive down the ground.

0.1 . Good length from Amir, on leg stump and angled across Roy. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

19.5 1 Patterson-White defends for one run.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

19.3 W OUT! Curran breaks through! Curran pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Howell pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Lawrence

19.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

19.1 1 Curran pitches one up, on a good line. Haynes gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

18.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Howell pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep. SURREY appeal, but the umpire gives Howell not out.

18.5 6 And another! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Howell rocks back and hooks for 6 runs behind square.

18.4 1 Jordan pitches one up, outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Jordan, outside off. Howell moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

18.2 1 Full, on line. Haynes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

18.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Haynes gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

17.6 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Howell. He advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a pull

17.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Howell gets on the back foot and plays a ramp for 6 runs behind square.

17.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside off. Howell gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

17.3 1lb Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haynes. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.2 . Yorker, outside off again. Haynes gets forward but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

17.1 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Haynes. He goes back and pulls for four runs.

16.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and drives for a run through the off side field.

16.5 1 Good length from Jordan, pitching outside off stump again. Howell gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

16.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and punches a drive for a run.

16.3 1 Full, on line. Howell gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

16.2 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Jordan! Around the wicket, , on a good line and length from Jordan. Linde gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Topley

15.6 1 Topley pitches one up, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and drives for one run through point on the off side.

15.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Topley, on line. Moores goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

15.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

15.3 1 DROPPED! Short ball, on line once again. Moores moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

15.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Topley, on a good line but angling sharply across Moores and down the leg side. He gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

15.2 6 And another! Short, pitching on a good line. Moores rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

15.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Haynes rocks back and plays a cut for a run back through point.

14.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Moores pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Haynes pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

14.2 1 On a good line and length. Moores pushes forward and lofts a drive for 1 run down the ground.

14.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

13.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Haynes goes back and pulls for a run.

13.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Moores. He gets on the back foot and defends down the ground for 1 run.

13.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Moores gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs behind point.

13.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

13.2 1lb On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Moores moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a single leg bye.

13.1 1 Haynes brings up his 50! Yorker, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for a run over the off side.

12.6 . Good line and length from Lawrence. Moores gets forward and defends

12.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Haynes. He moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Moores goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

12.3 2 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores gets forward and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.

12.2 W OUT! Lawrence gets the wicket! Lawrence pitches one up, on a good line. Pocklington creates room and drives, but is caught by Roy down the ground.

12.1 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pocklington steps away and plays a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

11.6 1 Dropped in short by Lawes, pitching outside leg and angling across. Pocklington goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside off. Haynes goes back and cuts square for a single run.

11.4 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, on line once more. Haynes moves down the pitch and lofts a ramp for 4 runs back behind square.

11.3 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Haynes gets forward and drives for four runs.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.1 1 Lawes pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.6 1 Curran drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Haynes creates room and plays a pull for a single run.

10.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pocklington pushes forward and drives sloppily for a run.

10.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pocklington rocks back and ramps back behind square for a couple of runs.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a ramp

10.1 . On a good line and length once more. Haynes advances and defends

9.6 2 On a good line and length from Jordan. Pocklington pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs.

9.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Haynes goes back and pulls for a run.

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for a run.

9.3 2 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Pocklington pushes forward and defends shakily for a couple of runs.

9.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 2 runs over the on side field.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Haynes goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Pocklington goes back and plays a reverse sweep

8.5 1 Lawrence pitches one up, on a good line once more. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

8.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps through point for a single run.

8.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.

8.2 2 Back of a length from Lawrence, pitching on a good line. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for two runs.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

7.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Haynes goes back and outside edges for a single run.

7.6 1w Wide. On leg stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a pull

7.5 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump again. Pocklington goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

7.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

7.2 . Good length from Lawes, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

7.1 . Good line and length from Lawes. Haynes rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

6.6 . Good length from Lawrence, pitching outside off. Pocklington moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a square cut

6.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

6.4 . Lawrence comes around the wicket to Haynes. Lawrence pitches one up, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

6.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives

6.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

6.1 . Pitched up, on line again. Pocklington pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

5.6 1 Good line and length from Abbott again. Pocklington gets forward and drives shakily down the ground for a run.

5.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pocklington pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

5.4 1 Abbott pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Haynes gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

5.3 2 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes advances and plays a flick back behind square for a couple of runs.

5.2 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.1 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

4.6 . Curran pitches one up, on line. Haynes gets forward and drives

4.5 . Back of a length, outside off again. Haynes goes back and drives

4.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

4.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.2 3 Full, on line once more. Haynes pushes forward and flicks for three runs.

4.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Roy prevents a certain boundary.

3.6 . Good line and length once more. Pocklington gets on the front foot and defends

3.5 W OUT! Jordan gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Jordan once more. Munsey pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Curran

3.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey pushes forward and eases a bad drive through the off side.

3.3 . Back of a length from Jordan, pitching on leg and angled across. Munsey gets forward and defends

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Munsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.6 1 Topley pitches one up, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

2.5 . On a good line and length from Topley. Munsey moves onto the back foot and cuts

2.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

2.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Topley, on a good line but angled wildly across the batter. Munsey moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

2.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Munsey pushes forward and drives for four runs.

2.1 . Good length from Topley, outside off again. Munsey rocks back and slices a cut

1.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Haynes rocks back and guides a cut for a couple of runs through point.

1.5 1 Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Munsey. He gets on the front foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

1.4 1 Good length from Abbott, outside off again. Haynes advances and eases a drive for a run.

1.3 4 And again! Abbott pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and eases a drive through the off side.

1.1 1 Good length from Abbott, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He goes back and plays a mediocre flick behind square for 1 run.

0.6 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Haynes rocks back and late cuts

0.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Haynes gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke gets forward and edges, and is caught by Pope

0.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Clarke moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Clarke moves onto the back foot and drives