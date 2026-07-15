Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026
Length ball, outside off stump. Howell moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.
Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.
DROPPED! Binura Fernando pitches one up, on line again. Evans gets forward and lifts a drive for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Binura Fernando.
Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Evans gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.
Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Roy rocks back and cuts for a run.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evans rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.
Good line and length from Linde. Evans goes back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Evans gets forward and flicks behind square.
Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Linde again. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.
Good line and length once more. Roy pushes forward and skies a wild reverse sweep
Good line and length from Linde again. Roy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, on a good line once again. Evans gets forward and eases a drive
On a good line and length. Evans moves onto the front foot and edges
Back of a length from Amir, on a good line. Evans moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length, outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run behind point.
Pitched up, on line. Roy gets forward and skies a bad drive down the ground.
Good length from Amir, on leg stump and angled across Roy. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.
Patterson-White defends for one run.
MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.
OUT! Curran breaks through! Curran pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Howell pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Lawrence
Length ball, outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.
Curran pitches one up, on a good line. Haynes gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Howell pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep. SURREY appeal, but the umpire gives Howell not out.
And another! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Howell rocks back and hooks for 6 runs behind square.
Jordan pitches one up, outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.
Back of a length from Jordan, outside off. Howell moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.
Full, on line. Haynes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Haynes gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Howell. He advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a pull
Back-to-back maximums! Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Howell gets on the back foot and plays a ramp for 6 runs behind square.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside off. Howell gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haynes. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.
Yorker, outside off again. Haynes gets forward but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot
And another! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Haynes. He goes back and pulls for four runs.
Full toss, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and drives for a run through the off side field.
Good length from Jordan, pitching outside off stump again. Howell gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.
Yorker, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and punches a drive for a run.
Full, on line. Howell gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Jordan! Around the wicket, , on a good line and length from Jordan. Linde gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Topley
Topley pitches one up, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and drives for one run through point on the off side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Topley, on line. Moores goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
Back of a length, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.
DROPPED! Short ball, on line once again. Moores moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.
Wide. Back of a length from Topley, on a good line but angling sharply across Moores and down the leg side. He gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull
And another! Short, pitching on a good line. Moores rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Haynes rocks back and plays a cut for a run back through point.
Pitched up, on line. Moores pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
On a good length, outside off once more. Haynes pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
On a good line and length. Moores pushes forward and lofts a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Full ball, outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Haynes goes back and pulls for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Moores. He gets on the back foot and defends down the ground for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Moores gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.
On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Moores moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a single leg bye.
Haynes brings up his 50! Yorker, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for a run over the off side.
Good line and length from Lawrence. Moores gets forward and defends
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Haynes. He moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Moores goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores gets forward and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.
OUT! Lawrence gets the wicket! Lawrence pitches one up, on a good line. Pocklington creates room and drives, but is caught by Roy down the ground.
SIX MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pocklington steps away and plays a drive down the ground for 6 runs.
Dropped in short by Lawes, pitching outside leg and angling across. Pocklington goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside off. Haynes goes back and cuts square for a single run.
FOUR MORE! Pitched up, on line once more. Haynes moves down the pitch and lofts a ramp for 4 runs back behind square.
FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Haynes gets forward and drives for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Lawes pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Curran drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Haynes creates room and plays a pull for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Pocklington pushes forward and drives sloppily for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pocklington rocks back and ramps back behind square for a couple of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a ramp
On a good line and length once more. Haynes advances and defends
On a good line and length from Jordan. Pocklington pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs.
Short of a length, outside off. Haynes goes back and pulls for a run.
Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for a run.
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Pocklington pushes forward and defends shakily for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 2 runs over the on side field.
On a good length, outside off stump. Haynes goes back and slices a cut for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Pocklington goes back and plays a reverse sweep
Lawrence pitches one up, on a good line once more. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps through point for a single run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.
Back of a length from Lawrence, pitching on a good line. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for two runs.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.
On a good length, outside off stump. Haynes goes back and outside edges for a single run.
Wide. On leg stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a pull
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Pocklington goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a pair of runs.
Length ball, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.
Good length from Lawes, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
Good line and length from Lawes. Haynes rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull
Good length from Lawrence, pitching outside off. Pocklington moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a square cut
Pitched up, on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Lawrence comes around the wicket to Haynes. Lawrence pitches one up, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Full, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.
Pitched up, on line again. Pocklington pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick
Good line and length from Abbott again. Pocklington gets forward and drives shakily down the ground for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pocklington pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying a pull
Abbott pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Haynes gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.
Full, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes advances and plays a flick back behind square for a couple of runs.
And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.
Curran pitches one up, on line. Haynes gets forward and drives
Back of a length, outside off again. Haynes goes back and drives
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.
Full, on line once more. Haynes pushes forward and flicks for three runs.
Full, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Roy prevents a certain boundary.
Good line and length once more. Pocklington gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Jordan gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Jordan once more. Munsey pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Curran
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey pushes forward and eases a bad drive through the off side.
Back of a length from Jordan, pitching on leg and angled across. Munsey gets forward and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Munsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Topley pitches one up, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
On a good line and length from Topley. Munsey moves onto the back foot and cuts
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Back of a length from Topley, on a good line but angled wildly across the batter. Munsey moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull
FOUR! Good line and length. Munsey pushes forward and drives for four runs.
Good length from Topley, outside off again. Munsey rocks back and slices a cut
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Haynes rocks back and guides a cut for a couple of runs through point.
Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Munsey. He gets on the front foot and pulls for a run back behind square.
Good length from Abbott, outside off again. Haynes advances and eases a drive for a run.
And again! Abbott pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and eases a drive through the off side.
Good length from Abbott, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He goes back and plays a mediocre flick behind square for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Haynes rocks back and late cuts
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Haynes gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke gets forward and edges, and is caught by Pope
Full, pitching on a good line. Clarke moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Clarke moves onto the back foot and drives
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Clarke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke