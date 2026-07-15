Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026

Live
T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

163

SUR
SUR

(4 ov.) 31/0

3.1
2

Length ball, outside off stump. Howell moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

2.6
1

Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

2.5
1

DROPPED! Binura Fernando pitches one up, on line again. Evans gets forward and lifts a drive for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Binura Fernando.

2.4
.

Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3
4

FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Evans gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

2.2
1

Good line and length from Binura Fernando. Roy rocks back and cuts for a run.

2.1
1

On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evans rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.

1.6
1

Good line and length from Linde. Evans goes back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

1.5
.

Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Evans gets forward and flicks behind square.

1.4
1

Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

1.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Linde again. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

1.2
.

Good line and length once more. Roy pushes forward and skies a wild reverse sweep

1.1
.

Good line and length from Linde again. Roy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6
.

Full, on a good line once again. Evans gets forward and eases a drive

0.5
.

On a good line and length. Evans moves onto the front foot and edges

0.4
.

Back of a length from Amir, on a good line. Evans moves onto the back foot and defends

0.3
1

Good length, outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run behind point.

0.2
.

Pitched up, on line. Roy gets forward and skies a bad drive down the ground.

0.1
.

Good length from Amir, on leg stump and angled across Roy. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

19.6
4

FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

19.5
1

Patterson-White defends for one run.

19.4
6

MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

19.3
W

OUT! Curran breaks through! Curran pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Howell pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Lawrence

19.2
1

Length ball, outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

19.1
1

Curran pitches one up, on a good line. Haynes gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

18.6
.

Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Howell pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep. SURREY appeal, but the umpire gives Howell not out.

18.5
6

And another! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Howell rocks back and hooks for 6 runs behind square.

18.4
1

Jordan pitches one up, outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

18.3
1

Back of a length from Jordan, outside off. Howell moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

18.2
1

Full, on line. Haynes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

18.1
.

Yorker, pitching outside off. Haynes gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

17.6
.

Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Howell. He advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a pull

17.5
6

Back-to-back maximums! Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Howell gets on the back foot and plays a ramp for 6 runs behind square.

17.4
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside off. Howell gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

17.3
1lb

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haynes. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.2
.

Yorker, outside off again. Haynes gets forward but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

17.1
4

And another! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Haynes. He goes back and pulls for four runs.

16.6
1

Full toss, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and drives for a run through the off side field.

16.5
1

Good length from Jordan, pitching outside off stump again. Howell gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

16.4
1

Yorker, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and punches a drive for a run.

16.3
1

Full, on line. Howell gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

16.2
W

OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Jordan! Around the wicket, , on a good line and length from Jordan. Linde gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.1
W

OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Topley

15.6
1

Topley pitches one up, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and drives for one run through point on the off side.

15.5
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Topley, on line. Moores goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

15.4
1

Back of a length, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

15.3
1

DROPPED! Short ball, on line once again. Moores moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

15.3
1w

Wide. Back of a length from Topley, on a good line but angling sharply across Moores and down the leg side. He gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

15.2
6

And another! Short, pitching on a good line. Moores rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

15.1
1

Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.6
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Haynes rocks back and plays a cut for a run back through point.

14.5
1

Pitched up, on line. Moores pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

14.4
1

On a good length, outside off once more. Haynes pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

14.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

14.2
1

On a good line and length. Moores pushes forward and lofts a drive for 1 run down the ground.

14.1
1

Full ball, outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

13.6
1

Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Haynes goes back and pulls for a run.

13.5
1

Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Moores. He gets on the back foot and defends down the ground for 1 run.

13.4
2

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Moores gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs behind point.

13.3
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

13.2
1lb

On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Moores moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a single leg bye.

13.1
1

Haynes brings up his 50! Yorker, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for a run over the off side.

12.6
.

Good line and length from Lawrence. Moores gets forward and defends

12.5
1

Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Haynes. He moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.4
1

Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Moores goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

12.3
2

Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores gets forward and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.

12.2
W

OUT! Lawrence gets the wicket! Lawrence pitches one up, on a good line. Pocklington creates room and drives, but is caught by Roy down the ground.

12.1
6

SIX MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pocklington steps away and plays a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

11.6
1

Dropped in short by Lawes, pitching outside leg and angling across. Pocklington goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.5
1

Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside off. Haynes goes back and cuts square for a single run.

11.4
4

FOUR MORE! Pitched up, on line once more. Haynes moves down the pitch and lofts a ramp for 4 runs back behind square.

11.3
4

FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Haynes gets forward and drives for four runs.

11.2
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.1
1

Lawes pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.6
1

Curran drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Haynes creates room and plays a pull for a single run.

10.5
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Pocklington pushes forward and drives sloppily for a run.

10.4
2

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pocklington rocks back and ramps back behind square for a couple of runs.

10.3
1

Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.2
2

Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a ramp

10.1
.

On a good line and length once more. Haynes advances and defends

9.6
2

On a good line and length from Jordan. Pocklington pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs.

9.5
1

Short of a length, outside off. Haynes goes back and pulls for a run.

9.4
1

Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for a run.

9.3
2

Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Pocklington pushes forward and defends shakily for a couple of runs.

9.2
2

Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 2 runs over the on side field.

9.1
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Haynes goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

8.6
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Pocklington goes back and plays a reverse sweep

8.5
1

Lawrence pitches one up, on a good line once more. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

8.4
1

Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps through point for a single run.

8.3
1

Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.

8.2
2

Back of a length from Lawrence, pitching on a good line. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for two runs.

8.1
6

MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

7.6
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Haynes goes back and outside edges for a single run.

7.6
1w

Wide. On leg stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a pull

7.5
1

Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.4
2

On a good length, outside off stump again. Pocklington goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

7.3
1

Length ball, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

7.2
.

Good length from Lawes, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

7.1
.

Good line and length from Lawes. Haynes rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

6.6
.

Good length from Lawrence, pitching outside off. Pocklington moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a square cut

6.5
1

Pitched up, on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

6.4
.

Lawrence comes around the wicket to Haynes. Lawrence pitches one up, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

6.3
.

Full, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives

6.2
1

Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

6.1
.

Pitched up, on line again. Pocklington pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

5.6
1

Good line and length from Abbott again. Pocklington gets forward and drives shakily down the ground for a run.

5.5
.

On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pocklington pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

5.4
1

Abbott pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Haynes gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

5.3
2

Full, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes advances and plays a flick back behind square for a couple of runs.

5.2
4

And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.1
1

Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

4.6
.

Curran pitches one up, on line. Haynes gets forward and drives

4.5
.

Back of a length, outside off again. Haynes goes back and drives

4.4
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

4.3
.

Pitching on a good line and length once again. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.2
3

Full, on line once more. Haynes pushes forward and flicks for three runs.

4.1
2

Full, pitching on a good line once again. Haynes gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Roy prevents a certain boundary.

3.6
.

Good line and length once more. Pocklington gets on the front foot and defends

3.5
W

OUT! Jordan gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Jordan once more. Munsey pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Curran

3.4
.

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey pushes forward and eases a bad drive through the off side.

3.3
.

Back of a length from Jordan, pitching on leg and angled across. Munsey gets forward and defends

3.2
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Munsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.1
.

Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.6
1

Topley pitches one up, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

2.5
.

On a good line and length from Topley. Munsey moves onto the back foot and cuts

2.4
4

FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

2.3
.

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3
1w

Wide. Back of a length from Topley, on a good line but angled wildly across the batter. Munsey moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

2.2
4

FOUR! Good line and length. Munsey pushes forward and drives for four runs.

2.1
.

Good length from Topley, outside off again. Munsey rocks back and slices a cut

1.6
2

On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Haynes rocks back and guides a cut for a couple of runs through point.

1.5
1

Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Munsey. He gets on the front foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

1.4
1

Good length from Abbott, outside off again. Haynes advances and eases a drive for a run.

1.3
4

And again! Abbott pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.2
.

Length ball, outside off stump again. Haynes goes back and eases a drive through the off side.

1.1
1

Good length from Abbott, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He goes back and plays a mediocre flick behind square for 1 run.

0.6
.

Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Haynes rocks back and late cuts

0.5
.

On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Haynes gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4
W

OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke gets forward and edges, and is caught by Pope

0.3
.

Full, pitching on a good line. Clarke moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.2
.

Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Clarke moves onto the back foot and drives

0.1
.

Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Clarke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke