Squads Nottinghamshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Farhan
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Ali Mohammad
bowler
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Curran Sam
all rounder
Duckett Ben
wicket keeper
Curran Tom
all rounder
Fernando Binura
bowler
Evans Laurie
batsman
Haynes Jack
batsman
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Henry Hayes James Philip
bowler
Majid Yousef
bowler
Howell Benny
all rounder
Pope Ollie
batsman
James Lyndon
all rounder
Roy Jason
batsman
Martindale Ben
batsman
Thomas Adam Roger George
no information yet
Moores Tom
wicket keeper
Topley Reece
bowler
Munsey George
batsman
Worrall Daniel
bowler
Pennington Dillon
bowler
Pocklington Joe
no information yet
Seecharan Samuel Jack
no information yet
Stone Olly
bowler
Match has not started yet