Squads Nottinghamshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026

T20

NOT
NOT
SUR
SUR

Playing

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NOT
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Clark Jordan

all rounder

Clarke Joe

wicket keeper

Curran Sam

all rounder

Duckett Ben

wicket keeper

Curran Tom

all rounder

Howell Benny

all rounder

Pope Ollie

batsman

James Lyndon

all rounder

Roy Jason

batsman

Thomas Adam Roger George

no information yet

Moores Tom

wicket keeper

Pocklington Joe

no information yet

Seecharan Samuel Jack

no information yet

Bench

NOT
NOT
SUR
SUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet