0.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Clarke. He rocks back and defends for a run.

0.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the back foot and glances for a pair of runs behind point.

0.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through point for a run.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off stump again. Rashid Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for a pair of byes. An error in the field by Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah allows the batters to complete a single overthrow. He is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

19.5 1b CHANCE! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Jordan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull, and the ball runs away from Gous for a bye. A chance for a stumping, but it's flubbed by the keeper.

19.4 W OUT! Naseem Shah breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Pollard gets on the back foot and punches a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Pollard has to depart

19.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Rashid Khan gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for a run.

19.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Pollard gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

19.1 1 Good length, outside off. Rashid Khan gets on the back foot and edges for one run.

18.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. Rashid Khan goes back and pulls for a single run.

18.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

18.5 W OUT! Tanveer gets the wicket! Back of a length from Tanveer, pitching outside off but angling across Shepherd. He gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Tanveer

18.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Pollard steps back and pulls for 1 run.

18.3 2 CHANCE! Tanveer now coming over the wicket to Pollard. Yorker, outside off once more. Pollard moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a couple of runs. A run out chance but MI EMIRATES survive the attempt from Curran's throw.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Tanveer, outside off stump. Pollard goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.1 1 Good line and length. Shepherd moves onto the back foot and skies a drive over the leg side field for a run.

17.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pollard moves down the pitch and defends

17.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Pollard rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pollard goes back, and is struck on the body while trying to defend

17.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Pollard gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 1 Good length, outside off. Shepherd gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

17.1 1 Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off again. Pollard rocks back and drives for a run.

16.6 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Shepherd rocks back and drives. Tidy work in the field by Payne results in one run being saved.

16.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Pollard gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

16.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shepherd gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

16.3 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi moves onto the back foot and punches a drive, but is remarkably caught by Nangeyalia Kharote on the off side.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pollard gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

16.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pollard goes back and outside edges

15.6 1 Good length, outside leg. Pollard goes back and edges for one run behind square.

15.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Krishnamurthi gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

15.4 . Good line and length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Krishnamurthi goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square.

15.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Pollard moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

15.2 1w Wide. Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes over the wicket. On a good line but angled across and down the leg side. Krishnamurthi rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull

15.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off. Pooran goes back and edges, and is caught by Payne on the off side.

14.6 W OUT! Tanveer gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Rutherford rocks back and pulls, but is impressively caught by Curran back behind square. What a catch by Curran!

14.5 1 Good length, outside off. Pooran goes back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford goes back and tucks a glance for one run back behind point.

14.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

14.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run behind point.

14.1 2 Good line and length. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for two runs.

13.6 W OUT! Payne gets the wicket! Payne pitches one up, outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Gous

13.5 1 Good length from Payne, outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

13.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot and lofts a sloppy scoop back behind square for 1 run.

13.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

13.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Pooran goes back and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

13.1 2 Good length from Payne, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and drives behind point on the off side for 2 runs.

12.6 2 Tanveer pitches one up, outside off stump. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

12.5 1 Good length from Tanveer, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

12.4 1 Tanveer comes over the wicket. Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Perera gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and scoops shakily for a run back behind square.

12.2 4 FOUR! Tanveer now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and scoops for 4 runs behind square. Quality from the WI man.

12.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Perera moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

11.6 . Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and punches a drive

11.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Perera brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Perera steps back and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

11.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Perera steps back and pulls for 1 run.

10.6 2 Good length from Curran, pitching on leg and angled across. Pooran gets on the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

10.5 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Gous costing DESERT VIPERS four runs.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

10.3 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Perera goes back and edges onto their body while trying to play a drive

10.2 2 CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Perera. He goes back and pulls for 2 runs behind square. A great run out chance but MI EMIRATES survive the attempt from Payne's throw. Good fielding by Payne results in a boundary being saved.

10.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Perera. He gets on the front foot and defends

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Naseem Shah. Perera gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run back behind point.

9.4 . Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 4 FOUR! Naseem Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Pooran gets on the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and glances shakily, and is caught by Gous. Catching practice for the keeper.

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs. Huge.

8.6 6 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Perera rocks back and guides a late cut for six runs back behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Naseem Shah. Not an easy chance for Naseem Shah.

8.5 1lb Length ball, outside off stump once again. Muhammad Waseem goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

8.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off again. Muhammad Waseem rocks back and defends for a couple of runs on the on side.

8.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem ducks out of the way

8.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across Perera. He rocks back and pulls for a run.

8.1 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across Perera. He pushes forward and defends

7.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Perera goes back and defends on the leg side for a single run.

7.5 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off once more. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the back foot and defends behind point for a run.

7.4 2 DROPPED! Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Curran.

7.3 1 Free hit. Good line and length. Perera goes back and lofts a pull for 1 run.

7.3 nb FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Perera gets on the back foot and flat bats for four runs. Umpires looking at the no ball. Given.

7.2 1 Full, outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Perera moves onto the back foot and defends on the on side for a run.

6.6 4 FOUR! Muhammad Waseem defends for 4 runs.

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Perera gets on the back foot and defends behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Perera rocks back and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Good length, outside leg. Perera goes back and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

6.1 1 Good length from Nangeyalia Kharote, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

5.6 . Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, outside off stump. Perera moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Perera goes back and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

5.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Perera gets on the back foot and slices a cut

5.3 1 On a good line and length. Muhammad Waseem rocks back and plays a shaky flick for a run.

5.2 1lb On a good line and length. Perera gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

5.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Perera gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem ducks out of the way

4.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Perera rocks back and finesses a glance for one run back behind point.

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

4.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perera moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Naseem Shah, pitching outside off stump once again. Perera moves onto the back foot and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

4.1 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off again. Muhammad Waseem rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye. DESERT VIPERS appeal, however Muhammad Waseem is given not out.

3.6 . Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, on a good line. Perera gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. DESERT VIPERS appeal, however Perera is given not out.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

3.4 1 Full, outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot and defends on the on side for one run.

3.3 6 SIX! Mujeeb Ur Rahman now coming around the wicket to Perera. Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Perera gets on the back foot and skies a reverse sweep for 6 runs back behind point.

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem goes back and defends

2.6 . On a good length, outside off. Perera gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

2.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Perera rocks back and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Payne pitches one up, outside off again. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

2.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem gets forward and outside edges through point on the off side for a couple of runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

2.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

1.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.4 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Perera gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye. Great fielding by Gous prevents a certain boundary.

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Muhammad Waseem goes back and defends for one run down the ground.

1.2 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Perera. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.2 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. The ball beats Gous and flies away to the rope for 5 wides.

1.1 . On a good line and length. Perera pushes forward and drives

0.6 . On a good length, outside off once more. Muhammad Waseem gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.3 . Good length, outside leg and angled across. Muhammad Waseem gets forward and drives sloppily

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke