1.6 4 And another! Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, on a good line. Walter steps back and lofts a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Walter gets forward and lifts a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

1.4 . Mujeeb Ur Rahman now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Walter gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

1.3 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Seifert moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, outside off stump. Seifert gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Seifert. He creates space and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Walter moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

0.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Seifert moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

0.4 2 Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Seifert rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

0.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Walter gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind square on the on side.

0.2 3 Naseem Shah drops one in short, pitching outside off. Seifert gets on the back foot and cuts for 3 runs back through point.