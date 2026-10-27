Match details Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i International League T20 23.11.2026

T20i

SHA
SHA
DES
DES

Match Info

Match:International League T20 2026
Date:Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 23, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sharjah Warriors Squad

PlayersAhmed Raees, Ahmed Taskin, Akram Wasim, Aslam Mohommed, Burl Ryan, Charles Johnson, D'souza Ethan, David Tim, Karthik Dinesh, Khan Muhammad Saghir, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Mendis Kusal, Netravalkar Saurabh, Ngarava Richard, Pretorius Dwaine, Ranjane Shubham, Raza Sikandar, Rew James, Salman Khan Abdul, Seales Jayden, Siddique Junaid, Singh Harmeet, Southee Tim, Sowter Nathan
Benchno information yet

Desert Vipers Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Ahmad Qais, Aravind Vritiya, Baraki Faisal Khan, Bruce Tom, Curran Sam, Dawoodzai Faridoon, Ferguson Lockie, Gohar Zafar, Gous Andries, Hasaranga Wanindu, Holden Max, Khan Matiullah, Lawrence Dan, Muyeye Tawanda, Nawaz Hasan, Pahal Sanjay, Payne David, Shah Naseem, Tahir Bilal, Tanveer Khuzaima Bin, Tariq Usman, Zaman Fakhar
Benchno information yet

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