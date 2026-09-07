Squads Rwanda vs Uganda T20i T20 Africa Continent Cup 17.09.2026

T20i

RWA
RWA
UGA
UGA

Playing

RWA
RWA
UGA
UGA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

RWA
RWA
UGA
UGA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet