Squads Sierra Leone vs Uganda T20i T20 Africa Continent Cup 15.09.2026

T20i

SIE
SIE
UGA
UGA

Playing

SIE
SIE
UGA
UGA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

SIE
SIE
UGA
UGA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet