16.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Yasim Murtaza gets on the front foot and drives

16.2 1 Full ball, on line. Nasrulla Rana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Yasim Murtaza. He moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

15.6 1 Othman now coming over the wicket to Yasim Murtaza. Good line and length from Othman. Yasim Murtaza moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Nasrulla Rana goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

15.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Nasrulla Rana gets on the front foot and eases a drive

15.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nasrulla Rana rocks back and punches a bad drive

15.2 . Othman comes around the wicket. Othman pitches one up, outside off. Nasrulla Rana gets on the front foot and eases a drive

15.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Yasim Murtaza gets on the back foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

14.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off stump. Mathur pushes forward and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Balushi

14.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

14.5 1 Al Balushi comes around the wicket to Yasim Murtaza. Al Balushi pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Yasim Murtaza pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

14.4 W OUT! Al Balushi finds a way through! Full ball, outside off stump. Wasif moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Wasif is bowled

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mathur moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for one run through the on side field.

14.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Mathur gets forward and eases a drive for two runs through the off side field.

14.1 1 Al Balushi pitches one up, outside off. Wasif moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.

13.6 1 Full, on line. Wasif moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

13.5 . Good line and length from Othman. Wasif gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1 Back of a length from Othman, pitching outside off. Mathur goes back and pulls shakily for one run.

13.2 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Mathur gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

13.1 1 Good length from Othman, pitching outside off stump. Khan rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

12.6 . On a good length, outside off once again. Mathur rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

12.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Mathur goes back and cuts late for two runs behind point.

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Al Balushi. Khan goes back and inside edges behind square for one run.

12.3 . Full, outside off stump again. Khan shuffles down the pitch and drives

12.2 . Good length from Al Balushi, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Khan rocks back and guides a glance for two runs through the on side field.

11.6 . Back of a length from Othman, pitching outside off stump once again. Mathur moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

11.5 1 Good length, outside off again. Khan rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run.

11.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep

11.3 1 CHANCE! Good length from Othman, pitching outside off. Mathur goes back and drives for one run. A huge run out chance but HONG KONG survive the attempt from Shiralkar's throw.

11.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Mathur gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for a pair of runs back behind square.

10.4 . On a good line and length once again. Khan rocks back and glances

10.3 1 Full, on a good line. Mathur moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

10.2 W OUT! Al Balushi gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Hayat advances and drives poorly, and is caught by Ismail Al Balushi on the off side.

9.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Khan shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

9.5 1 Good line and length once more. Hayat gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.

9.4 3 Pitched up, on a good line. Khan gets forward and plays a sweep for three runs back behind square.

9.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Hayat gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

9.2 1 Othman pitches one up, outside off stump again. Khan pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

9.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Hayat moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

8.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Khan rocks back but misses while trying a cut

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Hayat moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full ball, on line. Khan shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick behind square for a run.

8.3 . Full toss, outside off. Khan gets on the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Al Balushi. Hayat gets forward and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hayat moves onto the back foot and defends

7.6 . Good length from Ismail Al Balushi, pitching outside off once again. Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Hayat pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke. A mistake in the field allows Hayat and Khan to scamper through for a overthrow.

7.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Khan pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Hayat gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

7.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hayat gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

6.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Hayat pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

6.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Hayat moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a glance

6.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Khan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

6.3 2 Good length from Al Balushi, outside off again. Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point on the off side. An error in the field allows Khan and Hayat to complete one overthrow.

6.1 . Good length from Al Balushi, outside off stump once more. Hayat pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Full, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Khan shuffles down the pitch and outside edges

5.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Khan goes back and pulls for four runs.

5.2 . On a good line and length. Khan gets on the front foot and defends

5.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 . On a good line and length from Al Balushi. Hayat gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to defend. OMAN appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

4.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

4.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run down the ground.

4.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

4.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.

4.3 2 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Khan gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square.

4.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Hayat pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

3.6 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Khan shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.5 . Good length from Ismail Al Balushi, outside off once more. Khan goes back and punches a drive

3.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Khan goes back and edges back behind point for four runs.

3.3 1 Good length from Ismail Al Balushi, pitching outside off once more. Hayat moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

3.2 1 Back of a length from Ismail Al Balushi, pitching outside off stump again. Khan rocks back and plays a poor pull back behind square for 1 run.

3.1 . Full, outside off once more. Khan gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

2.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hayat rocks back and defends for a single run. A mistake in the field allows Hayat and Khan to run through for one overthrow.

2.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Khan rocks back and cuts behind point for a single run.

2.4 . Length ball, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 W OUT! LBW. Sufyan Mehmood pitches one up, pitching on a good line. NM Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. OMAN appeal, the umpire agrees, and NM Khan has to depart

2.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hayat advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

2.1 . Full, on a good line. Hayat moves down the pitch and drives

2.1 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

1.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hayat gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

1.5 . Good length, outside off. Hayat gets on the back foot and punches a drive

1.4 W OUT! Ismail Al Balushi breaks through! Ismail Al Balushi pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Rath gets forward and plays a flick, but is caught by Al Balushi behind square.

1.3 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. NM Khan pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

1.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rath gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rath pushes forward and drives