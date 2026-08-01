10.1 . On a good line and length from Immanuel. Pretorius gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump once again. Forde rocks back and inside edges

9.5 1 MH Khan pitches one up, outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

9.4 1 Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching on a good line once again. Forde rocks back and lifts a flick for a run.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

9.2 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Forde gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

9.1 . Good line and length from MH Khan once more. Forde gets on the front foot and defends

8.6 1 Immanuel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Forde pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in two leg byes. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal for LBW, however Pretorius is given not out. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

8.2 . Good length from Immanuel, outside off stump once more. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Immanuel! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. G Motie goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal, the umpire agrees, and G Motie has to go

7.6 . Good line and length from MH Khan. Shepherd gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . On a good line and length from MH Khan once again. Shepherd gets forward and defends

7.4 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. G Motie gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across G Motie. He gets on the back foot and defends

7.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. G Motie gets forward and plays a poor flick

7.1 . Good line and length. G Motie moves onto the front foot and defends

6.5 . On a good line and length. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives

6.4 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Powell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 On a good line and length from Immanuel again. G Motie moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.2 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Immanuel! On a good line and length from Immanuel once more. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.1 1 Good line and length again. Powell goes back and drives for 1 run.

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Powell rocks back and late cuts back behind point for one run.

5.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Powell pushes forward and defends

5.3 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. The umpire's finger goes up, and Mohammad Haris has to depart

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for four runs back behind point.

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and edges behind square for 1 run.

4.6 . On a good line and length from MH Khan. Mohammad Haris gets on the back foot and eases a drive

4.3 . Good line and length from MH Khan. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 Good line and length. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives

3.6 . Siddle now coming over the wicket to Mohammad Nabi. Good line and length. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and defends

3.5 W OUT! LBW. Back of a length, outside off. Hetmyer gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives Hetmyer out LBW, but Hetmyer signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Hetmyer is given out.

3.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and defends

3.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal for LBW, but Hetmyer is given not out. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

3.2 . Siddle now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Hetmyer pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

3.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mohammad Haris gets forward and defends for a single run.

3.1 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside leg. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

2.6 . Good length from Allen, pitching outside off. Hetmyer gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

2.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

2.4 . Allen now coming over the wicket to Hetmyer. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer goes back and pulls

2.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz goes back and pulls, but is impressively caught by Allen

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz goes back and plays a sloppy cut

2.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across Gurbaz. He backs away and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Siddle, outside off stump again. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Allen. Not an easy chance for Allen.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz advances down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

1.3 . Good length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump once again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.2 1 Back of a length from Siddle, outside off stump once again. Charles moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Charles pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

0.6 2 Back of a length, on line once more. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a couple of runs.

0.5 . On a good line and length. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and outside edges

0.4 . Good length, outside off once more. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

0.3 1 Charles plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.2 . 0 runs