Highlights Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 01.08.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW

(10 ov.) 34/8

SFU
SFU
10.1
.

On a good line and length from Immanuel. Pretorius gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6
.

Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump once again. Forde rocks back and inside edges

9.5
1

MH Khan pitches one up, outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

9.4
1

Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching on a good line once again. Forde rocks back and lifts a flick for a run.

9.3
1

Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

9.2
1

Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Forde gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

9.1
.

Good line and length from MH Khan once more. Forde gets on the front foot and defends

8.6
1

Immanuel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Forde pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.3
2

Length ball, outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in two leg byes. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal for LBW, however Pretorius is given not out. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

8.2
.

Good length from Immanuel, outside off stump once more. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

8.1
W

OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Immanuel! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. G Motie goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal, the umpire agrees, and G Motie has to go

7.6
.

Good line and length from MH Khan. Shepherd gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5
.

On a good line and length from MH Khan once again. Shepherd gets forward and defends

7.4
1

Good length from MH Khan, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. G Motie gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

7.3
.

On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across G Motie. He gets on the back foot and defends

7.2
.

Full, pitching on a good line. G Motie gets forward and plays a poor flick

7.1
.

Good line and length. G Motie moves onto the front foot and defends

6.5
.

On a good line and length. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives

6.4
.

Back of a length, outside off once again. Powell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.3
1

On a good line and length from Immanuel again. G Motie moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.2
W

OUT! Consecutive wickets for Immanuel! On a good line and length from Immanuel once more. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.1
1

Good line and length again. Powell goes back and drives for 1 run.

5.6
1

Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Powell rocks back and late cuts back behind point for one run.

5.5
.

Yorker, pitching outside off. Powell pushes forward and defends

5.3
W

OUT! LBW. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. The umpire's finger goes up, and Mohammad Haris has to depart

5.2
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for four runs back behind point.

5.1
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and edges behind square for 1 run.

4.6
.

On a good line and length from MH Khan. Mohammad Haris gets on the back foot and eases a drive

4.3
.

Good line and length from MH Khan. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2
1

Good line and length. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

4.1
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives

3.6
.

Siddle now coming over the wicket to Mohammad Nabi. Good line and length. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and defends

3.5
W

OUT! LBW. Back of a length, outside off. Hetmyer gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives Hetmyer out LBW, but Hetmyer signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Hetmyer is given out.

3.4
.

Back of a length, outside off stump. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and defends

3.3
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal for LBW, but Hetmyer is given not out. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

3.2
.

Siddle now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Hetmyer pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

3.1
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Mohammad Haris gets forward and defends for a single run.

3.1
1w

Wide. Short ball, too wide outside leg. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

2.6
.

Good length from Allen, pitching outside off. Hetmyer gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

2.5
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

2.4
.

Allen now coming over the wicket to Hetmyer. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer goes back and pulls

2.3
W

OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz goes back and pulls, but is impressively caught by Allen

2.2
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz goes back and plays a sloppy cut

2.1
.

Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across Gurbaz. He backs away and plays a defensive stroke

1.5
1

DROPPED! Dropped in short by Siddle, outside off stump again. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Allen. Not an easy chance for Allen.

1.4
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz advances down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

1.3
.

Good length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump once again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.2
1

Back of a length from Siddle, outside off stump once again. Charles moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

1.1
.

Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Charles pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

0.6
2

Back of a length, on line once more. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a couple of runs.

0.5
.

On a good line and length. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and outside edges

0.4
.

Good length, outside off once more. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

0.3
1

Charles plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.2
.

0 runs

0.1
1

Gurbaz plays a defensive stroke for a run.