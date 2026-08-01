Highlights Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 01.08.2026
On a good line and length from Immanuel. Pretorius gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump once again. Forde rocks back and inside edges
MH Khan pitches one up, outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.
Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching on a good line once again. Forde rocks back and lifts a flick for a run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.
Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Forde gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.
Good line and length from MH Khan once more. Forde gets on the front foot and defends
Immanuel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Forde pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in two leg byes. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal for LBW, however Pretorius is given not out. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS call for a review. The decision is upheld.
Good length from Immanuel, outside off stump once more. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Immanuel! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. G Motie goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal, the umpire agrees, and G Motie has to go
Good line and length from MH Khan. Shepherd gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from MH Khan once again. Shepherd gets forward and defends
Good length from MH Khan, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. G Motie gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across G Motie. He gets on the back foot and defends
Full, pitching on a good line. G Motie gets forward and plays a poor flick
Good line and length. G Motie moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good line and length. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives
Back of a length, outside off once again. Powell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Immanuel again. G Motie moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
OUT! Consecutive wickets for Immanuel! On a good line and length from Immanuel once more. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps
Good line and length again. Powell goes back and drives for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Powell rocks back and late cuts back behind point for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Powell pushes forward and defends
OUT! LBW. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. The umpire's finger goes up, and Mohammad Haris has to depart
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for four runs back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and edges behind square for 1 run.
On a good line and length from MH Khan. Mohammad Haris gets on the back foot and eases a drive
Good line and length from MH Khan. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives
Siddle now coming over the wicket to Mohammad Nabi. Good line and length. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and defends
OUT! LBW. Back of a length, outside off. Hetmyer gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives Hetmyer out LBW, but Hetmyer signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Hetmyer is given out.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal for LBW, but Hetmyer is given not out. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.
Siddle now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Hetmyer pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance
On a good length, outside off stump. Mohammad Haris gets forward and defends for a single run.
Wide. Short ball, too wide outside leg. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull
Good length from Allen, pitching outside off. Hetmyer gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot
Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.
Allen now coming over the wicket to Hetmyer. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer goes back and pulls
OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz goes back and pulls, but is impressively caught by Allen
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz goes back and plays a sloppy cut
Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across Gurbaz. He backs away and plays a defensive stroke
DROPPED! Dropped in short by Siddle, outside off stump again. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Allen. Not an easy chance for Allen.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz advances down the pitch and pulls for four runs.
Good length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump once again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Back of a length from Siddle, outside off stump once again. Charles moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Charles pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull
Back of a length, on line once more. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a couple of runs.
On a good line and length. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and outside edges
Good length, outside off once more. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep
Charles plays a defensive stroke for a run.
0 runs
Gurbaz plays a defensive stroke for a run.